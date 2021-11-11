JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala is set to join the board of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings Ltd.

The chairman of Ayala Corporation, one of the country’s biggest and oldest conglomerates, will formally join Temasek's board on January 1 next year, according to a statement on Thursday.

Temasek is owned by the Singaporean government and has significant holdings in companies across the world. It's $381-billion portfolio consists of companies engaged in financial services, telco, media and technology, consumer and real estate, transport, and agri-food.

Among its investments in the Philippines are Ayala companies and subsidiaries, including Globe Telecom Inc. Temasek also has a 5% stake in publicly-listed casino firm Melco Resort and Entertainment Corp.

Sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd, another Singapore government-owned company, invested P11.9-billion in Ayala’s energy venture, AC Energy Corp.