Business
                        
JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 4:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala
STAR / File
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala is set to join the board of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings Ltd. 







The chairman of Ayala Corporation, one of the country’s biggest and oldest conglomerates, will formally join Temasek's board on January 1 next year, according to a statement on Thursday.







Temasek is owned by the Singaporean government and has significant holdings in companies across the world. It's $381-billion portfolio consists of companies engaged in financial services, telco, media and technology, consumer and real estate, transport, and agri-food. 







Among its investments in the Philippines are Ayala companies and subsidiaries, including Globe Telecom Inc. Temasek also has a 5% stake in publicly-listed casino firm Melco Resort and Entertainment Corp. 







Sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd, another Singapore government-owned company, invested P11.9-billion in Ayala’s energy venture, AC Energy Corp. 







Aside from Zobel, Tan Chee Meng, head of WongPartnership LLP, one of Singapore’s largest law firms, will also join Temasek’s board.  




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

