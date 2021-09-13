




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Pre-election tensions to disrupt pandemic recovery — Fitch unit
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 13, 2021 | 1:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
covid
Individuals line up for Pfizer vaccine at the bleacher of Marikina Sports Center turned into a vaccination hub on Sept. 3, 2021. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The infighting within President Rodrigo Duterte’s political party in the run-up to the 2022 elections is threatening to get in the way of policymaking and disturb the government’s pandemic response, a unit of the Fitch group warned.



While political uncertainties are common ahead of elections, the current pre-election tensions could prove damaging to the economy’s recovery prospects as the pandemic drags on. In a report sent to journalists on Monday, Fitch Solutions warned that political distractions “could hamper efforts to reopen and support the economy”.



That said, Fitch Solutions lowered the Philippines’ Short-Term Political Risk Index (STPRI) score to 64.0 out of 100, from 64.8. A lower score reflect “higher near-term risks of political instability,” the Fitch unit explained.



“Focus will likely shift away from the need to boost the Philippines’ vaccine uptake rates and address supply issues,” Fitch Solutions said. "There is a risk that policy-making processes will slow as attention is turned to political jostling rather than measures to speed up the Philippines’ economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and longer-term reforms."



Duterte’s political machine created a public spectacle in past months, one that is characterized by flip-flopping statements from the Dutertes of Davao City on their election plans as well as mudslinging within the ruling PDP-Laban party.



Currently, PDP-Laban is divided into two factions, with the camps of Duterte and Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, who is emerging as a prominent challenger to the president’s camp, nominating separate candidates for key positions for next year’s presidential elections.



Last week, the president’s faction, headed by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, picked Sen. Christopher “Bong” as the party’s presidential bet while Duterte accepted the nomination to run for vice president. That decision triggered tensions within the Duterte household, with presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte dropping her bid for presidency because she and her father agreed that “only one of us will run for a national position”.



Pacquiao’s camp, which is composed of party mainstays like Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, will announce their candidates in late September.



The strife within the political party would likely force the Commission on Elections to decide which side would represent PDP-Laban in May. As it is, Fitch Solutions said the politicking could provide an opportunity for opposition candidates, “but uncertainty remains high over who will run.”



But beyond politics, Fitch Solutions said the pre-elections drama could create a big headache for Duterte’s successor, who would likely inherit an economy that won’t be back to its pre-pandemic strength anytime soon. Worse, the Fitch unit said the political jostling could delay the passage of the 2022 budget, which would effectively deny the economy and people of critical public programs during the health crisis.



“Longer-term reforms that would benefit the next president could also stall. These include proposed reforms to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in the utilities and retail sectors, as well domestic hiring requirements,” it added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      FITCH SOLUTIONS
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Transport safety
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It is often observed that Filipinos are not safety conscious. Our bahala na mentality writes off accidents as a part of life even if many are avoidable if proper precautions are taken.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Radical reforms in China
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Who would have thought that a government could impose a ban on online games for children during weekdays?

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is amending its rules on deposit accounts with the acceptance of electronic signatures and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Robinsons Land REIT to debut on Tuesday at PSE
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Investors gobbled up the Gokongwei Group’s soon-to-list real estate investment trust, RL Commercial REIT Inc., the country’s largest REIT initial public offering.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More firms to list at PSE
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The country’s capital market is seeing a boom in initial public offerings this year despite the pandemic as companies beef up their war chest in preparation for the economy’s recovery.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Why is Del Monte Pacific Limited putting out Q1 results now?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why is Del Monte Pacific Limited putting out Q1 results now?


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
While companies are free to select weird year-ends, I don’t think that the market itself benefits too much from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dito Telecommunity projects to have 3 million customers by end of September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dito Telecommunity projects to have 3 million customers by end of September


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
This will force DITO to incorporate Dito Telecommunity’s financial statements into its own financial statements.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL commits payment of P570 million backlog to CAAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL commits payment of P570 million backlog to CAAP


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After hurdling the first stage of its bankruptcy proceedings, flag carrier Philippines Airlines has likewise pledged to pay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks near resistance level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks near resistance level


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local equities riding high on a four-week upswing will likely get a boost from the government’s more relaxed quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A West Philippine Sea story: Scarborough Shoal’s good ol’ days
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Captain Joy Betinol, 53, still remembers with wide-eyed awe the corals in the waters of Scarborough Shoal alive, mesmerising and swarming with fishes and marine life; green, yellow, blue, a spectacle of colors,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with