^

Business

Government loses P25 billion revenues from illicit cigarette trade

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2024 | 12:00am
Government loses P25 billion revenues from illicit cigarette trade
Counterfeit cigarette products are seen in this file photo.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said revenue losses from the illicit cigarette trade stood at P25.5 billion in 2023 and P6.6 billion as of April this year.

BIR chief of excise large taxpayers field operations division Venus Gaticales said revenue from excise taxes declined by P25.5 billion or 15.9 percent in 2023 mainly due to illicit trade.

The BIR also recorded P6.6 billion revenue losses from January to April compared to the same period a year ago.

“The Philippines is an archipelagic country, (there are) so many open borders. So, I think border control should be tightened by the government and (implement) efficient tax administration,” she said.

“As far as the BIR is concerned, we have a lesser workforce and we are not in charge of manning the borders. We will be only conducting enforcement activities when (the products) are inland or within the Philippines already,” she said.

She noted that there are several kinds of illicit trade, which includes selling counterfeit products.

Gaticales also attributed the revenue losses to the shift to electric cigarettes or vape, which has become a fad especially among the youth.

“Vape (products) are mostly imported so we could not really determine how much was smuggled. What we are only doing is enforcement if these products are inland,” Gaticales said.

vuukle comment

BIR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
IMF lifts China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

IMF lifts China's 2024 growth forecast to 5%

14 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its 2024 growth forecast for China to 5%, citing recent policy moves by...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets fall on US rate concerns, oil rises after attack

Asian markets fall on US rate concerns, oil rises after attack

7 hours ago
Equities fell Wednesday on lingering worries about the outlook for US interest rates, while oil prices extended their gains...
Business
fbtw
Philippine launches ambitious railway development plan

Philippine launches ambitious railway development plan

2 days ago
In a bid to alleviate the Philippine economy, reduce traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, reduce carbon emissions, and...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on May 28 due to 'Aghon'

LIST: Flights canceled on May 28 due to 'Aghon'

1 day ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Bloomberry: No plans to bet on Thailand&rsquo;s gaming market just yet

Bloomberry: No plans to bet on Thailand’s gaming market just yet

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
“There have been reports that Thailand is contemplating a gaming law but we have no idea what form it will be. It is...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beyond price

Beyond price

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is poised to conduct its first-ever online voting for overseas Filipinos next year, marking a significant...
Business
fbtw

Prime Infrastructure projects certified of national significance

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Two pump storage projects of Razon-owned Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra) have been named energy projects of national significance because of their potential contribution to the country’s energy...
Business
fbtw
GStocks propels gains in stock market accounts

GStocks propels gains in stock market accounts

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. said stock market accounts expanded by double digits last year, driven primarily by new...
Business
fbtw
Megawide&rsquo;s PH1 investing P5.5 billion for Pasig condo

Megawide’s PH1 investing P5.5 billion for Pasig condo

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
PH1 World Developers Inc., the real estate arm of engineering company Megawide Construction Corp., is expected to pour in...
Business
fbtw

SM Group opens 86th mall, reaches more communities

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The SM Group is powering the growth of communities nationwide through the expansion of its network of shopping centers.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with