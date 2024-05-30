^

GCash sets up financial literacy program for OFWs

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 30, 2024 | 12:00am
GCash sets up financial literacy program for OFWs
GCash is teaming up with manpower provider IKON Manning Solutions in extending financial technology solutions to OFWs to help them support their families at home.
Graphic by Philstar / John Villamayor

MANILA, Philippines — E-wallet leader GCash has introduced a financial literacy program for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to help them maximize their earnings and teach them the value of saving.

GCash is teaming up with manpower provider IKON Manning Solutions in extending financial technology solutions to OFWs to help them support their families at home.

Primarily, the partnership will launch a financial literacy program for departing OFWs to educate them about the importance of saving up for the future.

The program seeks to cover at least 2.33 million OFWs. Likewise, OFWs bound for deployment will get exclusive access to digital services offered by IKON through GCash.

Further, the tie-up will allow OFWs to go through the digital library of IKON on Pinoy Channel. IKON streams on Pinoy Channel a series of videos tackling OFW life, from tips on adjusting to work abroad, to financial management.

GCash International general manager Paul Albano said the e-wallet is working on enhancing its features that benefit OFWs like GJobs and GLoans.

Recently, GCash broadened its global presence in Europe and the Middle East, reaching the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia.

The e-wallet plans to expand to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore within the year in line with its strategy to go international.

In February, GCash received approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to bring its financial services in the 16 economies. The e-wallet is spreading its wings overseas to capture a portion of the $33.5-billion market for OFW remittances.

Aside from this, GCash wants OFWs to maximize the app in settling the bills of their families to ensure that their hard-earned money is spent on their intended expenses. Moreover, the app aims to offer a suite of investment opportunities for future gains.

