AC Energy, Iloilo town partner to rehabilitate fish sanctuary
The fish sanctuary will serve as a breeding ground for marine life, and aid in establishing sustainable sources of livelihood for the local community.
AC Energy, Iloilo town partner to rehabilitate fish sanctuary

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — AC Energy Corp. (ACEN) has partnered with the local government of Dumangas in Iloilo to rehabilitate over 90 hectares of fish sanctuary as part of its push for sustainability.



The fish sanctuary will serve as a breeding ground for marine life, and aid in establishing sustainable sources of livelihood for the local community.



Through the program, over 200 units of artificial reefs will be constructed and installed in the coastal area to supplement the habitat of fisheries to serve as their protection barrier and shelter.



In the long term, the project is expected to increase coastal activities within the community while establishing beneficial new food chains.



“The business of renewable energy depends entirely on the power of nature, so it is only logical that we as a company integrate environmentally-sustainable practices into our ways of working,” ACEN executive director and head of plant operations Gabby Mejia said.



“We have a great responsibility to preserve the environments in which we operate, and this is made possible by equipping our host communities to live a sustainable lifestyle and achieve socio- economic progress,” she said.











The partnership comes at a time when the municipality of Dumangas is gearing up for the initiative that will further the town’s climate change adaptation.



“Our alliance with AC Energy for our mangrove rehabilitation program is off to a very good start, and we really appreciate their support in building up our natural sea defenses and eventually promoting our municipality as an eco-tourism destination,” Dumangas Mayor Ronaldo Golez said.



Meanwhile, ACEN also partnered with the Leganes municipal government to build a 120-meter boardwalk in the Katunggan Ecopark mangrove forest, formerly an abandoned fishpond in Barangays Gua-an and Nabitasan.



The Katunggan Eco Park is a designated center of learning and a crucial part of the municipality’s tourism circuit, and the soon to be launched boardwalk will serve as the main access to its pavillion, bird observation tower and viewing deck, and will provide a significant push for the park’s promotion.



“Sustainability achieved through renewable energy generation, protecting the environment and investing in communities are core to the way we run our business. To fully embed sustainability into our business and drive positive change, we will focus on programs that impact our host communities in a big way,” Mejia said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

