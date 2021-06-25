




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Villar Group eyeing to raise up to P6 billion from All Day IPO

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Villar Group is targeting to list All Day, its supermarket chain operator, to raise up to P6 billion, according to its chairman Manuel Villar Jr.



“We will be doing an IPO of AllDay,” Villar told reporters at the launch of ViCon or the Villar Group Convention, a virtual property expo, yesterday.



All Day, under the company All Day Marts Inc., is targeting to do the initial public offering as early as October. It has already tapped banks to arrange the multibillion peso deal.



The exact timing has yet to be determined and would depend on market conditions, Villar said.



But he believes All Day is already ripe for an IPO with around 30 to 40 supermarkets across the country.



Proceeds will be used to further expand All Day’s footprint which is present in many different neighborhood communities in the country.



Villar said these neighborhood stores – where an AllDay supermarket sits beside other Villar retail concepts such as AllHome and The Coffee project – can easily become the preferred shopping districts of customers instead of the bigger and sprawling malls.



“People like to park and shop in neighborhood stores. I am confident we are superior than other commercial businesses in terms of providing quality shopping experience,” he said.



From 2017 up to present, All Day supermarket has successfully expanded its network to at least 35 stores, including locations in Molino, Kawit, Las Piñas, Libis, Taguig, Sta. Rosa, Pampanga, Global South, Naga, Iloilo, General Trias and Tanza, Evia, Starmall Alabang, Malolos, Dasmariñas, North Molino, Imus, Salawag, Dona Manuela and Cabanatuan, Sta. Maria, Santiago, Talisay and Cauayan.



The Villar Group’s Vista Land & Lifespaces Inc. is also looking to do an office REIT IPO this year, which will add to the two REITs in the stock market to date,



Ayala Land’s AREIT Inc. and Double Dragon’s DDMP REIT.



In the first quarter, Vista Land reported a 14 percent drop in consolidated net income to P2.1 billion, primarily due to higher interest expense, while EBITDA stood at P3.9 billion representing a decrease of seven percent year on year.



On the other hand, reservation sales increased by four percent to P16.1 billion.



Total revenues amounted to P8.7 billion, representing a decrease of 12 percent from the same period last year, with real estate revenues of P6.3 billion.



The company is looking at a capital expenditure of P27 billion this year, which is mainly for construction and land development.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      VILLAR GROUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index recovers, nears 6,200 as Wall St rallies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index recovers, nears 6,200 as Wall St rallies


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 29 days ago                              


                                                            
Stocks yesterday recovered its losses the previous day as risk appetite returned following a rally in Wall Street overnight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BSP to launch commercial property price index
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to launch the commercial property price index to augment its market surveillance tools in monitoring the exposure of banks in the volatile property sector.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index soars to near 3-month high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index soars to near 3-month high


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
After a weak start for the week, the main stock index bounced back strongly yesterday, vaulting past the 6,800 level to hit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lucio Tan appoints daughter as PNB Holdings president
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Lucio Tan has appointed his daughter Karlu Tan-Say as president of PNB Holdings Corp., marking another key appointment in the Tan empire.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The election circus and political warlords
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 June 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Political warlords will also be kings in next year’s elections and they are ready to roll the red carpet as the election circus visits their respective kingdoms.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Villar Group eyeing to raise up to P6 billion from All Day IPO
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 June 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Villar Group is targeting to list All Day, its supermarket chain operator, to raise up to P6 billion, according to its chairman Manuel Villar Jr.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco improves substation in Cabuyao, Laguna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco improves substation in Cabuyao, Laguna


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco recently commissioned a new 83 MVA transformer bank no. 2 in its Light Industry and Science Park (LISP) 115 kV –...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Higher debt payments plunge BOP into deficit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Higher debt payments plunge BOP into deficit


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
More dollars flowed out of the country in May as the national government paid foreign debt that ballooned as a result of higher...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks track gains on Wall Street, rise for second session
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks track gains on Wall Street, rise for second session


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks further advanced yesterday, following Wall Street higher after the top US Federal Reserve official calmed fears over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee to open more stores in US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee to open more stores in US


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp. plans to expand its network in the US to 500 stores in five to seven years, its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with