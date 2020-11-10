Senate passes FIST bill to establish vehicle for bad loans

MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Tuesday passed one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s preferred stimulus measures, one that establishes an avenue for banks and other financial institutions to offload their bad assets so that they can lend to consumers battered by pandemic.

Voting 18-0, with no abstentions, the upper chamber passed Senate Bill 1849 or the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer Act (FIST) bill. The same-day passage on second and third readings was made possible by Duterte who certified the bill as urgent.

The measure will now go to the bicameral conference committee composed of select House and Senate members for final touches, before getting transmitted to Duterte’s desk for signature.

FIST’s approval had been supported both by the Duterte administration and the central bank, which wanted to put in place a mechanism for banks to protect their balance sheets from potential rise in unpaid loans during the pandemic.

With joblessness at record-high, policymakers were wary more borrowers would default in their loans. While that is yet to happen, thanks highly to regulatory reliefs to give grace periods to loan payments, the slow unwinding of these reprieve is seen as a trigger for non-performing loans to rise.

As of August, the latest period on which data is available, some uptick in bad loans was already evident. NPL, which are bank credit unpaid 30 days past due date, stood at 2.8% of total loan books but lenders see the rate surging to 4.6% by yearend.

Under the proposed measure, FIST corporations will be established, essentially companies whose task is to absorb and try to collect unpaid dues for banks, insurance firms and other financial companies. In this way, lenders are freed up of the burden of setting aside capital to cover for potential losses from bad loans, which in turn they can instead use to lend to consumers and businesses.

FIST is patterned over RA 9812 or the Special Purpose Vehicle Act used to shield lenders from the damage left by the Asian financial crisis of 1997.

Amendments

During Tuesday’s plenary, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon also tried to tighten the screws for regulators by removing from the original proposal the power of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to freely determine which company can be organized as a FIST corporation.

Instead, Drilon suggested that FIST companies be governed by capitalization requirements namely at least P500 million in capital stock, a minimum subscription capital of P125 billion, and paid-up capital no less than P31.5 million. The amendments were approved.

In addition, Drilon also put a cap on credit that FIST firms may acquire. Under the measure, only loans with principal and interests “unpaid for at least 180 days after they have become past due” or succeeding defaults governed by specific loan agreements would be covered.

“We do not believe that we should leave this issue to the rules and regulations as proposed by the central bank,” Drilon said, to which Senator Grace Poe, the measure’s sponsor, replied: “I accept…I know our dismay and disappointment on how IRRs (implementing rules and regulations) are crafted with wide latitude given to the agencies.”

Senator Imee Marcos, on the other hand, wanted to give FIST firms from the Data Privacy Act, which means banks selling their bad assets to FIST companies may share information to the latter supposedly “to broaden and encompass as many NPLs as possible.”

Poe accepted the amendments, but subject to changes in wording to ensure that only pertinent information would be required.

With FIST’s passage, Senate is now left with the proposed P4.5-trillion 2021 budget as well as the highly contentious Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) bills as key stimulus measures that economic managers said are key to economic recovery from the health crisis.

Senate President Vicente Sotto earlier did not make promises on passing CREATE this year, although he vowed legislators will exert their “best effort.”