DM Wenceslao expands Makati CBD footprint
Aseana One, the first building built on Aseana City.
interaksyon/ASEANA HOLDINGS WEBSITE
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - October 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — D.M. Wenceslao Group, the listed property developer behind Aseana City, is expanding its residential footprint in Makati.

DMW chief executive officer Delfin Angelo Wenceslao said the company plans to build an upscale residential condominium in a 1,600 square meter property in Legazpi Village, Makati City.

Wenceslao said despite the challenging environment brought about by COVID-19, the company is still optimistic about the prospects for the real estate sector.

“This has been a challenging year for the real estate sector with the impact of the pandemic. However, we remain optimistic in the market fundamentals and the prime location of the neighborhood.  We believe that this property allows the company to expand and diversify our investment portfolio and development pipeline,” he said.

“While Aseana City remains our flagship project, we will continue to seek opportunities in prime locations.”

