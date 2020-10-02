#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
AboitizPower remits P40.6 million to Cebu LGUs
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - October 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AboitizPower Corp. has remitted P40.6 million to various Cebu local governments as of end-September as part of its compliance with a Department of Energy order.

The company and its partners have directly remitted P15.8 million to Cebu province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Toledo City, as well as host barangays within these localities.

It added that another P24.8 million from Cebu-based generation companies, accumulated as of 2019, has also been remitted to the beneficiaries.

Under the DOE Act of 1992 and the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), a host community will get a share of one centavo for every kilowatt-hour (P0.01/kWh) generated by power plants operating in its area.

While the funds are primarily meant for the electrification of areas or households, development and livelihood programs, reforestation, watershed management, health, and environmental enhancement initiatives, a recent circular now allows the use of these shares to help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

AboitizPower said Barangay Bato in Toledo City, the host beneficiary of Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI), has almost used up its P4.24-million share after distributing relief goods to 3,200 families and 2,400 households.

“This really goes a long way for a barangay, especially now with COVID-19. We already finished our first and second tranches of relief distribution and because of the remittances, we will be able to extend up to a fourth tranche,” Barangay Bato chairman Rosalio Cereno said.

The Toledo City government, whose financial benefits amount to P5.39 million, is planning to use all of its shares in the fight against COVID-19. Part of the plan is to buy disinfecting equipment, personal protective gear, testing kits, agri-fishery inputs, relief goods, and to pay for the housing of frontline workers, among others.

Lapu-Lapu City, on the other hand, has already used over P750,000 of its shares to buy disinfectant for local isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ibo, the host community of East Asia Utilities Corp. (EAUC), also plans to use a portion of the benefits to purchase anti-flu vaccines for its residents.

“The transfer of the ER 1-94 funds was timely as it allowed the city to purchase alcohol and disinfectants, which were some of the items that the city did not have any existing budget allocation,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said.

The power arm of the Aboitiz group reported in early September that it has remitted around P508.2 million to its host communities.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.

The company is a major producer of Cleanergy, its brand for clean and renewable energy with several hydroelectric, geothermal and solar power generation facilities.

ABOITIZPOWER CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After credit cards, SEC wants steep interest on salary loans capped
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
While it is common practice for lenders and borrowers to agree on loan terms, SEC said the current set-up has become prone...
Business
fbfb
BSP OKs lending government P540-B for pandemic response
By Prinz Magtulis | 9 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) approved the disbursement of fresh P540 billion to fund a costly pandemic response...
Business
fbfb
Subdued inflation fails to convince BSP to further ease
By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
It’s the second time around and a decision widely expected by the market.
Business
fbfb
PSE clears Converge ICT's stock market debut
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
All is set for this year's stock market debut of Converge ICT Solutions Inc.
Business
fbfb
BSP reputation seen on the line over fresh P540-B request from gov't
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Investors would want to keep an eye on BSP’s decision on the matter, something analysts fear would set a dangerous precedent...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP keeps interest rates steady
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas decided to maintain interest rates amid the benign inflation environment, to allow previous...
Business
fbfb
Last-minute rally boosts index
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices climbed yesterday on a last-minute rally, with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index gaining...
Business
fbfb
BSP sees inflation easing in September
1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees inflation easing further for the second straight month in September on lower rice and...
Business
fbfb
PayMaya, GCash banks transfers free only until October 31
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Bank transfers will remain free on mobile wallet apps PayMaya and GCash until Oct 31.
Business
fbfb
Banana industry needs to diversify
1 hour ago
The country’s largest business group, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is calling on the government...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with