AboitizPower remits P40.6 million to Cebu LGUs

MANILA, Philippines — AboitizPower Corp. has remitted P40.6 million to various Cebu local governments as of end-September as part of its compliance with a Department of Energy order.

The company and its partners have directly remitted P15.8 million to Cebu province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Toledo City, as well as host barangays within these localities.

It added that another P24.8 million from Cebu-based generation companies, accumulated as of 2019, has also been remitted to the beneficiaries.

Under the DOE Act of 1992 and the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA), a host community will get a share of one centavo for every kilowatt-hour (P0.01/kWh) generated by power plants operating in its area.

While the funds are primarily meant for the electrification of areas or households, development and livelihood programs, reforestation, watershed management, health, and environmental enhancement initiatives, a recent circular now allows the use of these shares to help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

AboitizPower said Barangay Bato in Toledo City, the host beneficiary of Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI), has almost used up its P4.24-million share after distributing relief goods to 3,200 families and 2,400 households.

“This really goes a long way for a barangay, especially now with COVID-19. We already finished our first and second tranches of relief distribution and because of the remittances, we will be able to extend up to a fourth tranche,” Barangay Bato chairman Rosalio Cereno said.

The Toledo City government, whose financial benefits amount to P5.39 million, is planning to use all of its shares in the fight against COVID-19. Part of the plan is to buy disinfecting equipment, personal protective gear, testing kits, agri-fishery inputs, relief goods, and to pay for the housing of frontline workers, among others.

Lapu-Lapu City, on the other hand, has already used over P750,000 of its shares to buy disinfectant for local isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ibo, the host community of East Asia Utilities Corp. (EAUC), also plans to use a portion of the benefits to purchase anti-flu vaccines for its residents.

“The transfer of the ER 1-94 funds was timely as it allowed the city to purchase alcohol and disinfectants, which were some of the items that the city did not have any existing budget allocation,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said.

The power arm of the Aboitiz group reported in early September that it has remitted around P508.2 million to its host communities.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.

The company is a major producer of Cleanergy, its brand for clean and renewable energy with several hydroelectric, geothermal and solar power generation facilities.