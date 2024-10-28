Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

MANILA, Philippines — Shooting and running combine together to make up Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Philippine National Shooting Association secretary-general Irene Garcia will be on hand to promote the Southeast Asian Shooting Association Championships slated from November 24 to December 14.

For the running side, Nicole Dela Cruz is going to talk about the successful Women’s Run PH event held at the UP Diliman recently and its succeeding leg slated in Iloilo on November 10.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m., with San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and Arena Plus, the country’s 24/7 sports app, as main presenters.

The Forum is regularly livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and aired live on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.