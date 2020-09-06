#VACCINEWATCHPH
Protect assets from foreclosure threats
(The Philippine Star) - September 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Many businesses have been forced to reduce operations or worse, shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a lot of properties at risk when these are used as securitized collateral.

To help protect assets from threats of foreclosure, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting a three-hour webinar via Zoom titled “Defensive and Offensive Strategies vs Asset Foreclosures” on Sept. 30, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This pioneering webinar will feature the administrative, judicial and non-judicial remedies of the debtor-mortgagor, 14 substantive and four procedural grounds against foreclosures, three pre-emptive strikes debtors can do against foreclosures, four remedies against petition for ex-parte issuance of a writ of possession, and what one can do when your foreclosed property is sold under the Special Asset Vehicle Law which is being revived by the government.

Learn from lawyer-accountant Nicasio Cabaneiro, an authority in the practice of commercial law and taxation with over 45 years of teaching experience, 25 years of which were  with Bank of Philippine Islands, capping his career as its vice-president and head of the legal services division (1982 to 2007).

This program is highly recommended for business and property owners, lawyers, negotiators, creditors and debtors, bankers, and is open to the general public. Pre-registration is required to attend this webinar.

For details and a complete list of Best Practices programs visit www.cgbp.org or call +632-8842-7148 or 59.

