Protesters chant slogans and gesture during a rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people on July 1 -- including nine under China's new national security law -- as thousands defied a ban on protests on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.
AFP/Anthony Wallace
China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions
(Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 10:05am
BEIJING, China — China on Wednesday said it would retaliate after US President Donald Trump signed into law an act allowing sanctions on banks over Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Autonomy Act "maliciously slanders" national security legislation imposed by Beijing on the city, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities," the ministry said.
