COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Protesters chant slogans and gesture during a rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people on July 1 -- including nine under China's new national security law -- as thousands defied a ban on protests on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.
AFP/Anthony Wallace
China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions
(Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 10:05am

BEIJING, China — China on Wednesday said it would retaliate after US President Donald Trump signed into law an act allowing sanctions on banks over Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act "maliciously slanders" national security legislation imposed by Beijing on the city, China's foreign ministry said in a statement. 

"China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities," the ministry said.

CHINA HONG KONG PROTEST UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DMCI braces for tough year as COVID impact hits hard
By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
DMCI Holdings, the listed engineering and infrastructure conglomerate of the Consunji Group, is bracing for a drop in consolidated...
Business
fbfb
DOLE 'ready' to assist displaced ABS-CBN workers, but not in cash
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 17 hours ago
Government assistance will be in the form of training to "retool" or "reskill" employees for future job openings.
Business
fbfb
Arise... Create Cures!
By Boo Chanco | July 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Magic mambo jumbo to get us out of our miseries? No.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN, creditors in talks over P27 billion outstanding loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Creditor banks have engaged in talks with Lopez-led ABS-CBN Corp. over its outstanding P27.04 billion obligations after the House of Representative denied the renewal of the media giant’s.
Business
fbfb
ADB: ‘Country stigma’ to affect remittances
By Czeriza Valencia | July 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Remittances worldwide, especially those flowing into traditional labor-sending countries like the Philippines, will take a hit through a “country stigma” attached to workers coming from areas struggling...
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
DTI, BIR: Online barter not taxable so long as not a business
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 minutes ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez clarified that simple exchange of goods made without personal gains is allowed.
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Emperador sees robust growth in international sales
By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Emperador Inc., the Andrew Tan-led listed spirits manufacturer, saw robust growth in international sales in the first half...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Gallego to chair Metro Manila chapter of PICPA
10 hours ago
P&A Grant Thornton advisory services partner and knowledge management head Mhycke Gallego is the incoming chair of the Metro...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Cusi urges cooperation on energy security
By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the public and private sectors need to work closely together to ensure energy security...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Grab boosts wallet with InstaPay partnership
By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Grab is beefing up its GrabPay service as it partners with InstaPay to enable instant transfer of funds.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with