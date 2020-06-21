Parañaque launches online platform for business dealings

MANILA, Philippines — Parañaque City has launched several online services, with its Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) taking the lead in the use of an online appointment system and application process for business-related transactions.

Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the BPLO has introduced the online appointment system (OAS) and the online business application system (OBA) to further improve business registration and customer experience in the city.

“The primary purpose of this online government services is to reduce the waiting hours in any request or transaction as a precautionary health measure to limit face-to-face interactions under the general community quarantine (GCQ), “Olivarez said.

He said they initiated online government services “as we embrace the new normal in Parañaque.” “

BLPO chief Melanie Malaya said the OAS is designed to facilitate business-related transactions and services that are classified as “non-automated” such as retirement of business, dispute in assessment and other administrative request on business operations.

“Appointment is free of charge and operates on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Malaya, adding that a client has to register and select their preferred time and schedule be confirmed via email by the BPLO.

On the other hand, OBA reinvents the customer’s experience in registering their business in the city. The online application system allows new business registrants to file, submit and upload their documentary requirements, she added.

This will drastically reduce the number of steps and time it takes to physically register businesses with the city.

The city government has also issued the following ordinances to ramp up the use of technology in public service: 1) to authorize the use of electronic and online payment facilities as one of the methods in the payment of taxes and other fees, and 2) to authorize use of courier services to deliver permits and licenses and other documents related to business and non-business government transactions.