MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
From January to March, the deficit reached only P74 billion, below last year’s P90.2 billion and way behind the P332.9-billion cap set for the period. 
STAR/ File
Budget deficit narrows when pandemic response should widen the gap
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration’s budget deficit barely widened in March and fell remarkably below limit for the entire first quarter, a sign that the government has so much catching up to do in spending to counter the impact of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. 

The deficit— which indicates the government spent beyond its means— stood at P59.5 billion in March, only about P1 billon wider than the P58.4 billion, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Monday.

From January to March, the deficit reached only P74 billion, below last year’s P90.2 billion and way behind the P332.9-billion cap set for the period. 

The data is the latest evidence of a government struggle to spend on programs meant to cushion the adverse effects of the virus and the lockdowns imposed to control its spread on the populace. All while revenues were plummeting due to dismal business environment. Analysts, who expected a wider deficit, were not impressed.

“With the unprecedented crisis such as we are currently in, it should merit an unprecedented spending. Spending too much compared to spending too little, at this point, borders morality,” said Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, in an online exchange.

Emilio Neri Jr., lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said the “single-digit” spending growth for the first three months was “wanting and probably way behind what we saw from our Southeast Asian peers” at the time of a health crisis. 

Slow spending

In March, data showed expenditures rose nearly 16% year-on-year, with actual spending from state agencies up 18%. That brought the first-quarter tally up 9.2%, but 14.5% below the programmed outlay for the period.

Neri said a supplemental budget, which central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno had called for, has become “more urgent and more compelling.” “We need to work together to speed up the enforcement of existing program for the remaining weeks of the second quarter and second half,” he said.

As far as the spending side is concerned, the latest Treasury report appears to have not fully capture disbursements related to the crisis. For one, the first tranche of P100 billion for the social amelioration program was not released until the last week of March, spending which still took time.

Other social programs were also too small in scale to increase spending numbers. For instance, the labor department’s COVID-19 adjustment program for formal workers only had an initial budget of P1.6 billion, while that for informal workers was only allocated P1 billion. The programs had since received additional funding, but not until May.

“If the money doesn’t make it to people who need it the most, the stimulus is useless. I think the pandemic can amplify our absorptive capacity weaknesses,” Asuncion said. 

Revenues take a hit

On the flip side, the impact of the Luzon lockdown enforced starting March 17 began to be felt by revenue agencies. In March, collections by the Bureaus of Internal Revenue and Customs dropped 10.7% and 9.4% year-on-year, as businesses were shuttered, and consumers were told to stay home.

However, the declines at BIR and Customs were more than offset by the doubling of non-tax revenues, which were buoyed by a six-fold uptick in Treasury collection. The bureau said this was a result of “dividends” and “advances” remitted by government corporations as part of fund-raising efforts for COVID-19 response.

In total, revenues rose 19.7% year-on-year in March, and a more tempered 12.7% for the first three months, data showed.

“These [non-tax revenues] are one-off sources. The national government needs to return to the markets for additional financing to fund all the ‘whatever it takes’ programs,” Neri said.

BUDGET DEFICIT LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Close, open, close pa rin?
By Boo Chanco | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Manila’s 17 mayors gave three options to the coronavirus COVID-19 task force on what to do with the lockdown after May 15:
Business
fbfb
Philippine peso, the strongest currency in EM
By Wilson Sy | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine peso continues to diverge against most emerging market (EM) currencies, which we first noted back in February (see Contrasting currency moves caused by COVID-19, Feb. 17). Investors have recently...
Business
fbfb
Ayuda
By Iris Gonzales | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Renalda “Magda” Veloso, 52, walks around with a cloth face mask.
Business
fbfb
MVP Group optimistic businesses to remain strong
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The MVP Group expects its water, telecommunications and power businesses to remain strong amid the coronavirus disease 2019...
Business
fbfb
Uninterrupted supply chain necessary to keep prices down
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
Inflation may ease further in the coming months as long as the supply chain of basic commodities remains uninterrupted amid...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Views from an expanding overton window: Tools for reimagining a more compassionate economy-in-crisis
By Cesar V. Purisima | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
In our previous piece, we built a case for radical economic compassion for the vulnerable, arguing how it is at once both the vaccine against a looming social crisis and the very antidote to our post-pandemic economic...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Index may trade sideways
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index may trade sideways this week, hovering around the 5,600 level as market investors...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Earnings of Philippine banks up 9.3% to P60 billion in Q1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Earnings of Philippine banks increased by 9.3 percent to P59.66 billion in the first quarter from P54.59 billion in the...
Business
fbfb
DTI hopeful on FTA with US
By Louella Desiderio | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry is hopeful the Philippines’ exclusion from the US government’s counterfeiting and piracy watchlist will help push talks for a bilateral trade deal as well as allow...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Cusi to seek joint exploration talks with China in West Phl Sea
By Danessa Rivera | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi wants to further discuss joint exploration efforts in the West Philippine Sea with his Chinese counterparts once the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with