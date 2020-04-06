MOTORING
Meralco will subsidize electricity expenses of designated COVID-19 centers, with the help of three corporate partners: Ayala Group, Razon Group, and San Miguel Corporation Group.
STAR/File
Meralco powers COVID-19 treatment centers
(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced is full support to the Department of Public Works and Highways’ plans to convert three multi-purpose venues into much-needed additional health and medical facilities.

These facilities will be used for the heightened treatment and monitoring of COVID-19 patients. 

Meralco vows to work around the clock to ensure immediate development of an enhanced electrical system for said temporary treatment centers, including the Philippine International Convention Center, the World Trade Center in Pasay City, and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila. 

It added that it will install additional electrical facilities, augment the connection, and boost the energization of the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

All three sites were checked, keeping in mind surge in capacity of medical facilities to be used, caused by the increasing number of persons under investigation, persons under monitoring, and confirmed COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. 

Meralco will likewise provide 24/7 monitoring to ensure continuous power while the sites are in operation.  

“We at Meralco are one with the government in providing support to our country’s frontliners, as they care and nurse back to health those who are afflicted with COVID-19. The immediate conversion of the three facilities into health centers is crucial, and we will do our part by ensuring fast, adequate, and safe energization. Reliable power is critical too, and Meralco commits uninterrupted flow of electricity to the temporary structures,” said Atty. Ray Espinosa, president and chief executive officer of Meralco.  

“We will also take it upon ourselves to assist in relieving these establishments of any additional costs resulting from the government's mission of accommodating the growing number of COVID-19 patients,” he added. 

Apart from providing electrical system upgrade and fast energization, Meralco joins forces with other corporate entities and commits to subsidizing all of the electricity expenses that the temporary health facilities will incur, based on the consumption utilized, while operating as COVID-19 health centers. 

In a unified effort, Meralco and the Ayala Group will cover the electricity costs for World Trade Center health facility. Together with the Razon Group, Meralco will also shoulder the electricity costs of the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Meanwhile, electricity costs for the PICC health facility, will be shared by the San Miguel Corporation group.

In an earlier pronouncement, Meralco assured the public that it will keep the lights on and continue to serve mission-critical health facilities with utmost attention and priority since these facilities operate 24/7 to ensure unhampered service. 

“We will continue working hard to give medical workers and frontliners reliable service they need now more than ever. All hands are on deck to ensure these new health facilities are constructed according to the planned timelines, and run like clockwork once they begin operations. Meralco continues to keep up the good fight and sustain our mission to keep the lights on for our brave frontliners and afflicted patients,” Espinosa said. 

“Going beyond the power and light we deliver, this current crisis calls for us to be beacons of reliability and hope. We are keeping the lights on for our frontliners and affected Filipinos, and we are one with the government in overcoming this crisis,” he concluded.

