LIST: Domestic flights canceled on December 2 due to ‘Tisoy’

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authorities on Monday announced that several domestic flights are canceled due to the bad weather caused by Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri).
Most flights affected were headed to and from the Bicol region where several areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 while some flights which were grounded were in Eastern Visayas.
The canceled flights are carried by Philippine Airline Express, Cebu Pacififc and CebGo.
PAGASA earlier said that "Tisoy" is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
The typhoon’s eye was last traced 275 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.
Here’s a running list of flights canceled on Monday, December 2:
NAIA Terminal 2
PAL Express
-
2P 2921 – Manila to Legazpi
-
2P 2922 – Legazpi to Manila
NAIA Terminal 3
PAL Express
-
2P 2981 – Manila - Tacloban
-
2P 2982 – Tacloban to Manila
-
2P 2985 – Manila to Tacloban
-
2P 2986 Manila – Tacloban to Manila
-
2P 2987 – Manila to Tacloban
-
2988 – Tacloban to Manila
Cebu Pacific
-
5J821 – Manila to Virac
-
5J 822 – Virac to Manila
-
5J 325 – Manila to Legazpi
-
5J 326 – Legazpi to Manila
-
5J327 – Manila to Legazpi
-
5J 328 – Legazpi to Manila
-
5J 659 – Manila to Tacloban
-
5J 660 – Tacloban to Manila
-
5J 653 – Manila to Tacloban
-
5J 654 – Tacloban to Manila
-
5J657 – Manila to Tacloban
-
5J 658 – Tacloban to Manila
NAIA Terminal 4
CebGo
-
DG6177 – Manila to Masbate
-
DG 6178 – Masbate to Manila
-
DG 6117 – Manila to Naga
-
DG 6118 – Naga to Manila
-
DG 6195 – Manila to Legazpi
-
DG 6196 – Legazpi to Manila
-
DG6009 – Manila to Basco
-
DG 6010 – Basco to Manila
- Latest
- Trending