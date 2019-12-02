LIST: Domestic flights canceled on December 2 due to ‘Tisoy’

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authorities on Monday announced that several domestic flights are canceled due to the bad weather caused by Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri).

Most flights affected were headed to and from the Bicol region where several areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 while some flights which were grounded were in Eastern Visayas.

The canceled flights are carried by Philippine Airline Express, Cebu Pacififc and CebGo.

PAGASA earlier said that "Tisoy" is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The typhoon’s eye was last traced 275 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Here’s a running list of flights canceled on Monday, December 2:

NAIA Terminal 2

PAL Express

2P 2921 – Manila to Legazpi

2P 2922 – Legazpi to Manila

NAIA Terminal 3

PAL Express

2P 2981 – Manila - Tacloban

2P 2982 – Tacloban to Manila

2P 2985 – Manila to Tacloban

2P 2986 Manila – Tacloban to Manila

2P 2987 – Manila to Tacloban

2988 – Tacloban to Manila

Cebu Pacific

5J821 – Manila to Virac

5J 822 – Virac to Manila

5J 325 – Manila to Legazpi

5J 326 – Legazpi to Manila

5J327 – Manila to Legazpi

5J 328 – Legazpi to Manila

5J 659 – Manila to Tacloban

5J 660 – Tacloban to Manila

5J 653 – Manila to Tacloban

5J 654 – Tacloban to Manila

5J657 – Manila to Tacloban

5J 658 – Tacloban to Manila

NAIA Terminal 4

CebGo