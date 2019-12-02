TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Several domestic flights are canceled on Monday due to the bad weather caused by Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri).
The STAR/File
LIST: Domestic flights canceled on December 2 due to ‘Tisoy’
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authorities on Monday announced that several domestic flights are canceled due to the bad weather caused by Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri).

Most flights affected were headed to and from the Bicol region where several areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 while some flights which were grounded were in Eastern Visayas.

The canceled flights are carried by Philippine Airline Express, Cebu Pacififc and CebGo.

PAGASA earlier said that "Tisoy" is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The typhoon’s eye was last traced 275 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Here’s a running list of flights canceled on Monday, December 2:

NAIA Terminal 2

PAL Express

  • 2P 2921 – Manila to Legazpi

  • 2P 2922 – Legazpi to Manila

NAIA Terminal 3

PAL Express

  • 2P 2981 – Manila - Tacloban

  • 2P 2982 – Tacloban to Manila

  • 2P 2985 – Manila to Tacloban

  • 2P 2986 Manila – Tacloban to Manila

  • 2P 2987 – Manila to Tacloban

  • 2988 – Tacloban to Manila

Cebu Pacific

  • 5J821 – Manila to Virac

  • 5J 822 – Virac to Manila

  • 5J 325 – Manila to Legazpi

  • 5J 326 – Legazpi to Manila

  • 5J327 – Manila to Legazpi

  • 5J 328 – Legazpi to Manila

  • 5J 659 – Manila to Tacloban

  • 5J 660 – Tacloban to Manila

  • 5J 653 – Manila to Tacloban

  • 5J 654 – Tacloban to Manila

  • 5J657 – Manila to Tacloban

  • 5J 658 – Tacloban to Manila

NAIA Terminal 4

CebGo

  • DG6177 – Manila to Masbate

  • DG 6178 – Masbate to Manila

  • DG 6117 – Manila to Naga

  • DG 6118 – Naga to Manila

  • DG 6195 – Manila to Legazpi

  • DG 6196 – Legazpi to Manila

  • DG6009 – Manila to Basco

  • DG 6010 – Basco to Manila

CEBGO CEBU PACIFIC FLIGHTS CANCELED MIAA PHILIPPINE AIRLINES TYPHOON TISOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senior moments
By Boo Chanco | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The other weekend, I attended a birthday party for a friend who turned 60. Many of my high school classmates celebrated their 70th birthdays this year. God willing, I still have a few more months before I do th...
Business
fb tw
MSCI rebalancing fuels foreign selloff
By Wilson Sy | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Last week, MSCI finally completed the last tranche of its rebalancing exercise.
Business
fb tw
Tan son booted out of Hong Kong based company
By Iris Gonzales | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Lucio Tan’s son Michael was voted out of the taipan’s Hong Kong listed Dynamic Holdings Inc. on Friday, marking the latest reorganization in Tan’s sprawling business empire.
Business
fb tw
‘Philippines poised to become major player in offshore gaming’
By Mary Grace Padin | 10 hours ago
The Philippines has the potential to become a major player in the offshore gaming industry worldwide, given the country’s...
Business
fb tw
Death of the dragons: The passing of an era
By Iris Gonzales | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Most of them came from Fujian, China and migrated to the Philippines before World War II to escape the difficult life in their motherland. Some were born in Manila but to Chinese descendants from the mainland who...
Business
fb tw
Latest
Sangley airport proponent taps Munich operator as tech partner
By Iris Gonzales | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The proponent of the Sangley Point International Airport has tapped Munich Airport as its operational technical partner, according to documents.
10 hours ago
Business
fb tw
MacroAsia keen on Sangley bid
By Richmond Mercurio | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp. is teaming up with potential partners for its bid for the development of Sangley airport into a world-class international gateway.
10 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Messy governance
By Iris Gonzales | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Manila in these strange times is like a box of chocolates. You never what you’re going to get. Or hear.
10 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Araneta Properties, Sta Lucia expand Bulacan joint venture
By Richmond Mercurio | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
Publicly listed property developers Araneta Properties Inc. and Sta. Lucia Land Inc. (SLI) have renewed their partnership to expand a residential development in Bulacan.
10 hours ago
Business
fb tw
SEA Games hosting seen to boost Philippine MICE industry
By Catherine Talavera | December 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games is seen as an opportunity for the country to improve its profile as a destination for the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions sector...
10 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with