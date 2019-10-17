Meralco bans single-use plastic in all offices, facilities and subsidiaries

MANILA, Philippines — To help save the country’s environment, Meralco (PSE: MER) has banned single-use plastic, polystyrene foam and similar products from all of its offices, premises, activities, and corporate events, effective last October 1.

The ban also applies to Meralco’s facilities, including operations centers and business centers, as well as its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Single-use plastic covered by the ban include plastic grocery bags, beverage bottles, food service utensils (cutlery, plates, cups, lids, straws, stirrers) and dispensing containers for cleaning fluids.

“The protection of the environment is a collective obligation that we not only owe to the communities we serve, but more importantly, the future generation. It is, therefore, incumbent upon us to ensure that we integrate sustainability in all areas of our operations and in our workplace to create a positive impact to the environment,” Atty. Ray Espinosa, Meralco president and CEO, said in a statement.

Effective November 1, single-use plastic will be banned in the following: Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation Group, CIS Bayad Center Inc. Group, Meralco Energy Inc., Radius Telecoms Inc., MSpectrum Inc., MRAIL Inc., Meralco Powergen Corporation Group, and eSakay Inc., as well as affiliated companies, Comstech Integration Alliance Inc., Clark Electric Distribution Corporation, and Shin Clark Power Group.

Meralco’s supply chain partners have also been told to ensure full compliance with the ban effective January 1, 2020.

Aside from reducing its contribution of plastic to landfills and marine pollution, Meralco also aims to educate employees and business partners on the responsible use and proper disposal of plastic for a sustainable economy, and help pave the way for a lifestyle change.

According to a report published by the United Nations Environment Program, the world’s ability to cope with plastic waste is already overwhelmed.

Only 9% of the 9 trillion kilos of plastic produced by the world has been recycled. Most end up in landfills, dumps or in the environment.

If current consumption patterns and waste management practices continue, there will be around 12 trillion kilos of plastic litter in landfills and the environment by 2050.

“Everyone in Meralco is committed to do their part in ensuring that we embrace sustainability as a way of life by greatly reducing our contribution to the million tons of plastics waste that are used and dumped in our water ways, rivers and oceans every day,” Espinosa said.