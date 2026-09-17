^

Business

Cebu City flood review allows Monterrazas development to continue

Adrian Kenneth Halili - The Philippine Star
September 18, 2026 | 12:00am
Cebu City flood review allows Monterrazas development to continue
The Cebu City Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) on Sept. 8 approved a fact-finding report on the Monterrazas project and submitted it to the City Council.
Businessworld / THERISEATMONTERRAZAS.COM

MANILA, Philippines — A technical panel formed by the Cebu City local government has allowed Mont Property Group to continue works on its 118-hectare Monterrazas de Cebu project, noting that water retention systems drastically exceed requirements.

The Cebu City Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) on Sept. 8 approved a fact-finding report on the Monterrazas project and submitted it to the City Council.

The report found that the developer had built functional engineering controls, following a joint-agency inspection conducted in July 2026 by the TIC, the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works, the Office of the Building Official and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The project review included site inspections involving city engineers, environmental officers and building officials.

City engineers also confirmed that the project had built seven detention ponds with a capacity of 27,483.4 cubic meters. The company said this was three times more than the required 8,220 cubic meters.

The committee said the excess capacity would allow the development to take heavy rainfall on-site and release it at a slow, controlled rate into municipal drainage lines.

It also highlighted the city’s aging and mismatched drainage system, lack of retention ponds and altered waterways causing flooding incidents in the city.

“Mont Property Group will continue to ensure all of our projects comply with the government’s regulations,” Mont Property Group general manager Camille Bondad said.

“Our top priority has always been the welfare of our neighboring communities and making sure that we protect the environmental integrity of these shared spaces,” she added.

The approval comes following complaints that the 118-hectare project had caused massive flooding in parts of Cebu City last year.

In 2025, a cease-and-desist order was issued to the Mont Property Group, while an investigation was launched on whether the mountain-side development had worsened floods in the neighboring area.

MONTERRAZAS DE CEBU
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rural Bank of Santa Maria renamed Billease Bank

Rural Bank of Santa Maria renamed Billease Bank

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 5 hours ago
The Rural Bank of Santa Maria in Ilocos Sur has been renamed Billease Bank Inc., marking another step in consumer finance...
Business
fbtw

Majority rule

By Marianne Go | 5 hours ago
Indulge me a little in arguing my position on the current hot legal topic: the voting of the Senate impeachment court.
Business
fbtw

Protecting ube

By Boo Chanco | 5 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has imposed an indefinite ban on the export of fresh ube to protect our planting materials amid booming global demand. It may have been too late or not enough.
Business
fbtw
Manila Water speeds up metro subway relocation works

Manila Water speeds up metro subway relocation works

5 hours ago
Manila Water is advancing the relocation of critical water and sewer infrastructure affected by the Department of Transportation’s Metro...
Business
fbtw
Matnog Port in line for P2.2 billion upgrade

Matnog Port in line for P2.2 billion upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authority has allocated P2.2 billion to expand some of the facilities in Luzon’s busiest crossing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NGCP: P23.5 billion grid projects set for completion

NGCP: P23.5 billion grid projects set for completion

By Brix Lelis | 5 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is targeting completion of six power transmission projects totaling P23.5 billion...
Business
fbtw
SEC clears Arthaland&rsquo;s rental pool, ACE Pateros&rsquo; direct public offering

SEC clears Arthaland’s rental pool, ACE Pateros’ direct public offering

By Richmond Mercurio | 5 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has cleared Arthaland Corp.’s rental pool program and a direct public offering...
Business
fbtw

Philippines targets higher sales at China-ASEAN Expo

By Louella Desiderio | 5 hours ago
The Philippines is aiming to generate higher sales from its participation at the China-ASEAN Expo this year compared to last year, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.
Business
fbtw
BIR sets up tax assistance for micro, small businesses

BIR sets up tax assistance for micro, small businesses

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 5 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has rolled out a taxpayer assistance and mentoring program for micro and small businesses...
Business
fbtw
Toyota Philippines sees slowdown in vehicle output this year

Toyota Philippines sees slowdown in vehicle output this year

By Louella Desiderio | 5 hours ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. expects its local vehicle production to decline this year due to soft demand.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with