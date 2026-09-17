Cebu City flood review allows Monterrazas development to continue

The Cebu City Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) on Sept. 8 approved a fact-finding report on the Monterrazas project and submitted it to the City Council.

MANILA, Philippines — A technical panel formed by the Cebu City local government has allowed Mont Property Group to continue works on its 118-hectare Monterrazas de Cebu project, noting that water retention systems drastically exceed requirements.

The Cebu City Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) on Sept. 8 approved a fact-finding report on the Monterrazas project and submitted it to the City Council.

The report found that the developer had built functional engineering controls, following a joint-agency inspection conducted in July 2026 by the TIC, the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works, the Office of the Building Official and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The project review included site inspections involving city engineers, environmental officers and building officials.

City engineers also confirmed that the project had built seven detention ponds with a capacity of 27,483.4 cubic meters. The company said this was three times more than the required 8,220 cubic meters.

The committee said the excess capacity would allow the development to take heavy rainfall on-site and release it at a slow, controlled rate into municipal drainage lines.

It also highlighted the city’s aging and mismatched drainage system, lack of retention ponds and altered waterways causing flooding incidents in the city.

“Mont Property Group will continue to ensure all of our projects comply with the government’s regulations,” Mont Property Group general manager Camille Bondad said.

“Our top priority has always been the welfare of our neighboring communities and making sure that we protect the environmental integrity of these shared spaces,” she added.

The approval comes following complaints that the 118-hectare project had caused massive flooding in parts of Cebu City last year.

In 2025, a cease-and-desist order was issued to the Mont Property Group, while an investigation was launched on whether the mountain-side development had worsened floods in the neighboring area.