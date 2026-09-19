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Sports

Maroons clip Blue Eagles to stay unbeaten

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 19, 2026 | 8:03pm
Maroons clip Blue Eagles to stay unbeaten
UP's James Payosing (18)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines remained unblemished in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament after grounding the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 94-75, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

This is UP’s seventh straight win in the Battle of Katipunan, stretching back to UAAP Season 86. 

Former NCAA Finals Most Valuable Player James Payosing powered UP with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Veejay Pre and Rey Remogat had 14 markers apiece, while Francis Nnoruka finished wirth 12 points and 13 rebounds. 

Ateneo was able to build a substantial lead in the first half, going up 37-30 after a triple by Travis Roberts. 

But an 11-0 run, capped by a split from the line by Rainer Maga, pushed UP ahead 41-37. 

Ateneo still took the lead in the third quarter, going up 47-46, but from that point on, it was all Fighting Maroons. 

A 12-2 run capped by a Rey Remogat layup helped UP take a 58-49 lead. 

An and-one play by Jared Bahay made it a 52-58 deficit, but UP found a higher gear. 

A Roberts jumper made it a 61-73 deficit for Ateneo, before a 22-4 run capped by a slam by Russel Ogana, made it a 90-65 lead as UP tightened up on defense while getting their way on anything they wanted. 

Gani Stevens had nine points for UP. Ogana added seven off the bench. 

Jared Bahay carried the Blue Eagles with 17 points, three assists and two rebounds. Kieffer Alas, who had 10 points in the first half, had 13 after almost 25 minutes of play. 

The Fighting Maroons are now holding a 2-0 win-loss record, while Ateneo dropped to 1-1.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
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