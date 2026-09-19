Bulldogs devour Red Warriors to enter win column

MANILA, Philippines -- National University punched in its first win in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament after mauling the University of the East Red Warriors, 76-56, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bulldogs built a substantial lead early on and kept their arm’s length against the Red Warriors to rise to 1-1 in the tourney.

UE, on the other hand, dropped its 22nd straight defeat in the UAAP, stretching back to UAAP Season 87.

Reinhard Jumamoy and Mo Diassana stood tall for NU, finishing with 12 points each. The former had four rebounds and three assists, while the latter had 12 boards.

Kenshin Padrones added 11 points and seven rebounds.

NU pounced on UE as early as the opening quarter, going up 25-8 after the first 10 minutes of action.

The lead grew to 23 points, 39-16, in the second quarter as they continued to press the attack.

The Red Warriors, though, showed signs of life, slicing the deficit to 12, 51-63, with 4:47 remaining after a Mo Tanedo layup.

But a 9-0 run, capped by a split from the line by Tebol Garcia, pushed the lead back to an insurmountable 72-51 advantage.

PJ Palacielo had nine points and 12 rebounds, while Garcia had seven.

Olamilekan Ajani and Toper Lagat had 11 apiece for UE. Lance Sabroso finished with nine.