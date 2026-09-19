^

Sports

Bulldogs devour Red Warriors to enter win column

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 19, 2026 | 5:09pm
Bulldogs devour Red Warriors to enter win column
NU's PJ Palacielo (5)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- National University punched in its first win in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament after mauling the University of the East Red Warriors, 76-56, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The Bulldogs built a substantial lead early on and kept their arm’s length against the Red Warriors to rise to 1-1 in the tourney. 

UE, on the other hand, dropped its 22nd straight defeat in the UAAP, stretching back to UAAP Season 87. 

Reinhard Jumamoy and Mo Diassana stood tall for NU, finishing with 12 points each. The former had four rebounds and three assists, while the latter had 12 boards. 
Kenshin Padrones added 11 points and seven rebounds.
NU pounced on UE as early as the opening quarter, going up 25-8 after the first 10 minutes of action. 

The lead grew to 23 points, 39-16, in the second quarter as they continued to press the attack. 

The Red Warriors, though, showed signs of life, slicing the deficit to 12, 51-63, with 4:47 remaining after a Mo Tanedo layup. 

But a 9-0 run, capped by a split from the line by Tebol Garcia, pushed the lead back to an insurmountable 72-51 advantage. 

PJ Palacielo had nine points and 12 rebounds, while Garcia had seven. 

Olamilekan Ajani and Toper Lagat had 11 apiece for UE. Lance Sabroso finished with nine. 

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Knights suffocate, trample Stags for second straight win

Knights suffocate, trample Stags for second straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Two straight wins for the Letran Knights. 
Sports
fbtw
Tigers offer UAAP campaign to Baterbonia

Tigers offer UAAP campaign to Baterbonia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
For Rene. 
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Heart over height&rsquo;: Ex-NBA guard Rodney Stuckey fans Filipino players&rsquo; NBA hopes

‘Heart over height’: Ex-NBA guard Rodney Stuckey fans Filipino players’ NBA hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With a bulk of Filipinos lacking elite height to make it to the league, former NBA player Rodney Stuckey stressed that height...
Sports
fbtw
Knights rout Stags for Group B lead

Knights rout Stags for Group B lead

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Letran used its offensive might and disruptive trapping defense as it overpowered a listless San Sebastian, 99-62, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Heavy rains halt NCAA game between Bombers, Lions

Heavy rains halt NCAA game between Bombers, Lions

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The NCAA has postponed the game between the Jose Rizal University and the San Beda Red Lions due to unplayable court con...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Collazo rib injury scuttles boxing showdown with Sandoval

Collazo rib injury scuttles boxing showdown with Sandoval

7 hours ago
Unbeaten minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo has suffered a rib injury in training and will not fight for Ricardo Sandoval's...
Sports
fbtw
Nagoya asiad unwraps

Nagoya asiad unwraps

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
After 32 long years, the Asian Games is back in Japan, with the city of Nagoya formally welcoming today over 15,000 athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn carries the flame

Hidilyn carries the flame

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
The fire returned to where the dream was fulfilled.
Sports
fbtw
Lady chessers still unbeaten

Lady chessers still unbeaten

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Philippines smashed Syria, 3.5-.5, to remain undefeated and keep its chances of finishing in the top 10 afloat after two...
Sports
fbtw
Zoleta, Sanosa lead soft tennis to breakthrough feat

Zoleta, Sanosa lead soft tennis to breakthrough feat

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
Before the 2026 Asian Games could formally open, Team Philippines already has a medal.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with