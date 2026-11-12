WATCH: Angelo Que takes pride in former students competing at Philippine Open

MANILA, Philippines — After 25 years as a professional golfer, former Philippine Open champion Angelo Que is focusing more on local tournaments and developing young Filipino talent.

The 47-year-old has shifted part of his attention to coaching, which allows him to spend more time closer to home.

In the 2026 Philippine Open, he finds himself competing against several former students and mentees.

Que said their achievements are also his own, taking pride in seeing the golfers he once mentored succeed.

He won the 2008 Philippine Open by one stroke over Malaysia’s Danny Chia and earned a silver medal for the Philippines at the 1998 Asian Games.