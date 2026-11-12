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Migs Pascual comes in full circle, gives back to Cainta folks with 1-on-1 skills training

Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 10:33pm
Migs Pascual comes in full circle, gives back to Cainta folks with 1-on-1 skills training
Migs Pascual
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — In his early years of his professional basketball career in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, Migs Pascual had started to show to everyone that he is a serious student of the game.

This rising star from Sarangani, a player who came from a rich basketball program, is beginning to share his knowledge to young players who want to take their game to the next level.

For Pascual, it’s his way of giving back to the sport that made him not just as a good player, but as a much better individual.

“It’s all about giving back,” said Pascual, who has now started his 1-on-1 skills training to young players in his hometown Cainta.

“We owe everything to the sport and it has allowed us to enjoy a good life, but more than learning the skills and becoming a good player, the discipline allows you to become a much better person.”

Pascual is coming off yet another promising season and even though his team got eliminated early, he continued to showcase his skill set in the MPBL where he emerged as a strong competitor in the league’s three-point shootout contest for the second straight season.

His unorthodox, quick-release three-point shot has become his exceptional weapon, but he was given a bigger responsibility by becoming the team skipper and his leadership qualities are some of the reasons why he had started to give back and impart the things he learned through years of becoming a good player.

One of those legends who made a huge impact in his improvement was PBA Hall of Famer Alan Caidic, who was there with Pascual every step of the way when it comes to shooting.

Now Pascual is coming in full circle and has started his 1-on-1 sessions with his young students. (Contributed story)

MIGS PASCUAL

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