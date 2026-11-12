Quiban bucks Masters test with 69, trails Voke by 4

CARMONA, Cavite – Justin Quiban stood his ground against swirling winds and the exacting demands of the Manila Southwoods Masters Course, salvaging a one-under 69 to emerge as the leading Filipino after Thursday's opening round of the Philippine Open here.

While Quiban kept the home challenge afloat amid a difficult day for the local contingent, New Zealand's Nick Voke capitalized on relatively benign morning conditions, firing a superb 65 to seize the solo lead in Asia's oldest national golf championship.

Quiban's steady finish put him four strokes off the pace and in a share of 13th in a crowded leaderboard, while a host of local aces struggled to cope with a layout that offered little margin for error.

The Masters Course lived up to its formidable reputation, with strategically placed hazards, penalizing rough and firm greens making accuracy and course management essential. Gusty winds further complicated club selection and shot execution, turning even routine approaches into demanding tests.

Quiban was the lone Filipino to break par at the par-70 layout, recovering from a roller-coaster round with a timely birdie on the par-5 eighth to cap a 33 on the front nine. He had earlier stumbled to a one-over 36 on his back nine after opening with a bogey on No. 10, offsetting a birdie on the 14th with a costly double bogey on the next.

He regained his footing with a birdie on the par-5 18th, then followed it up with consecutive birdies from No. 1. After dropping a shot on the sixth, Quiban bounced back by birdying the eighth to preserve his sub-par card and join the big group that includes Micah Shin of the US, Germany’s Marc Hammer and Thais Natipong Srithong and Ratchanon Chantananuwat.

Lloyd Go and Carl Corpus provided the next-best local scores, carding 70s for a share of 26th. Enrique Dimayuga, Reymon Jaraula and Elee Bisera followed with identical 71s for joint 39th, while Jeffren Lumbo stood at tied 61st with a 72.

Francis Morilla and Kristoffer Arevalo struggled to 73s, while Keanu Jahns, Jhonnel Ababa, Ivan Monsalve, Sean Ramos, Tony Lascuña and Fidel Concepcion all returned 74s for a share of 80th, placing them below the projected cut line.

Angelo Que, the back-to-back Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion and former Philippine Open winner, also found the going tough. A bogey on the 18th dropped him to a 75 and a share of 98th, leaving him with considerable ground to make up in Friday's second round to keep his weekend hopes alive in the $1-million championship.

At the top, Voke made the most of the favorable early conditions, overcoming an initial stumble on No. 12 before catching fire with a string of birdies, including three in his final four holes, to complete a five-under round.

His solid driving, disciplined course management and steady putting proved decisive on a course where finding the fairways was paramount.

Voke stressed that missing the fairways could leave players struggling to generate spin on their approach shots, often forcing them to fly the ball over the greens and making recovery shots increasingly difficult.

He also enjoyed a fortunate break on the par-5 eighth when an errant drive struck a tree but ricocheted back into the fairway. The reprieve allowed him to attack the green with a short iron and wedge, setting up another birdie.

Coming off a joint fourth-place finish in the Hong Kong Open two weeks ago, Voke carried his strong form into Manila, outplaying playing partners Go and Matthew Cheung, who carded 70 and 72, respectively.

Thailand's Nopparat Panichphol emerged as Voke's closest pursuer with a 66, built on five birdies against a lone bogey, putting him within one stroke of the lead as the Thais continued their bid for a breakthrough Philippine Open title.

Fellow Thais Tawit Polthai and Sarut Vongchaisit matched 67s to join five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na and American Andy Ogletree, along with Korean Jeongwoo Ham, in a share of third.

Thailand further strengthened its challenge with three players in the group at 68. Sadom Kaewkanjana, runner-up to absentee Julien Sale of France last year, recovered from a setback on No. 6 with three straight birdies beginning on the seventh to join compatriots Settee Prakongvech and Pavit Tangkamolprasert, the current Order of Merit leader, in a share of sixth.

Former champion Clyde Mondilla, meanwhile, endured a frustrating opening round, stumbling to a 76 despite making three birdies. Three bogeys and three double bogeys erased his gains and underscored how quickly the Southwoods layout can punish lapses in concentration.

With the wind expected to remain a factor and the Masters Course offering little respite, the opening-round results have set up a demanding battle heading into Friday's second round.

Quiban, Go and Corpus have given the home side something to build on, but the Filipinos will need sharper iron play, more reliable driving and greater precision around the greens to mount a serious challenge.

On a course where one wayward shot can quickly lead to a costly number, keeping the ball in play may prove just as crucial as making birdies in the race for the Philippine Open crown.