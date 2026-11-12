New six-court facility thrives thanks to friendship, pickleball boom

RDC transforms a former skating rink into a dedicated pickleball destination, providing players with a spacious and comfortable venue to enjoy the sport while building friendships and business connections.

MANILA, Philippines — What began as a vacation among friends has evolved into a promising business venture, as a group of travel-loving entrepreneurs turned their shared passion for pickleball into Rally Dink Central (RDC), a new six-court facility designed to serve the sport’s rapidly growing community in Metro Manila.

Led by Jona Bendo, together with Amir Mangandog, Meriam Mangandog, Nor Tamano, Hanan Abdul Jabbar and Jonas Ibarrola, RDC transforms a former skating rink into a dedicated pickleball destination, providing players with a spacious and comfortable venue to enjoy the sport while building friendships and business connections.

“We used to travel regularly, kaya nabuo yung friendship namin. Naging parang family. They also play pickleball, but with the growing number of players in the community, they find it hard to book a court. Marami na ring pickleball courts around Metro Manila, pero sa dami ng players, talagang may shortage sa courts,” said Bendo, who also operated the Red Travel Bag travel agency.

The group eventually found a vacant warehouse through a friend and decided to invest in the property, recognizing its accessibility to players from Taguig, Antipolo, Pasig and Marikina.

“Naghanap kami ng place around the metropolis until we found out through a friend about this vacant warehouse. Accessible siya para sa mga players from Taguig, Antipolo, Pasig and Marikina, kaya we decided to pour out our resources,” Bendo added.

Housed in a 3,000-square-meter warehouse, RDC features six international-standard pickleball courts complemented by a modern ventilation system designed to provide a more comfortable playing environment.

“Hindi mainit ang court, mas mag-e-enjoy ang paglalaro,” said Amir, a Mindanaoan who now resides in Cagayan de Oro City.

Amir said regular trips to Manila for business have also given him opportunities to play pickleball, which he considers an effective way to stay fit and healthy.

“Because of business, regular ang dating namin sa Manila at malaking bagay yung paglalaro ng pickleball to stay fit and healthy. Marami tayong kapatid na Muslim na ito na ang hobby, kaya timely itong RDC,” he added.

The formal opening of RDC was highlighted by the presence of celebrity friends, including actors Christopher Martin and Andrew Muhlach, who joined an exhibition match against some of the facility’s early walk-in clients.

The new pickleball destination is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m., accommodating both walk-in players and those who prefer to reserve their games in advance. Court rental is priced at P700 per hour, with bookings accepted through RDC’s official social media platforms.

With pickleball continuing to attract players of different ages and skill levels, RDC aims to become more than just a sports facility by providing a venue for recreation, networking and community-building.

Bendo invited both amateur enthusiasts and elite players to experience the new facility and become part of its growing community.

“We’re inviting all pickleball enthusiasts, amateurs or even elite players, to come to RDC and let’s enjoy camaraderie and networking,” she said. (Contributed story)