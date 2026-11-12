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Sports

DXD Invitational pickleball tilt slated in December

Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 4:34pm
DXD Invitational pickleball tilt slated in December

MANILA, Philippines — Automotive care and detailing company DXD South Detailing is stepping into the growing Philippine pickleball scene as the exclusive presenting partner of the inaugural DXD Invitational Pickleball Tournament, happening on December 6 at Bang Bang Bebu in Malolos, Bulacan.

Organized by the newly established USAD Pickleball League (UPL), the one-day tournament aims to bring together up to 232 players across different skill levels, combining organized competition, community engagement, and the excitement of a professionally staged sporting event.

Known for its automotive detailing services and car care products, DXD South Detailing is also the authorized Philippine distributor of Singapore-based automotive care brand Artdeshine, which specializes in advanced coatings, paint protection, and detailing solutions.

The company also offers its own range of automotive maintenance products, including car shampoos, cleaning solutions and protective sealants.

For DXD South Detailing, supporting pickleball is a natural extension of its relationship with the community and the content creators who have supported the brand.

“We’ve grown to love pickleball not just as a sport, but also as a way to connect and bond with our affiliates,” shared Ivy Dolotalles, Co-owner of DXD South Detailing.

“Supporting this tournament felt like a natural way for us to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years. It’s an opportunity to bring everyone together, strengthen relationships, and simply enjoy a sport we all love.”

The DXD Invitational will feature Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles across four skill levels: Beginners, Novice, Low Intermediate, and High Intermediate.

The event will also feature DUPR-recorded competition, allowing participating players to build their competitive records through organized matches.

Tournament registration and information click here. (Contributed story)

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