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Poison Ivy Gizy captures first CODM Garena Battle Royale Cup crown on home soil

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 2:52pm
Poison Ivy Gizy captures first CODM Garena Battle Royale Cup crown on home soil
The victory capped a dominant campaign for Poison Ivy Gizy, which also topped both the group stage and playoffs before lifting the trophy.
Garena CODM Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Backed by a roaring home crowd, Poison Ivy Gizy became the first-ever Call of Duty: Mobile (COD:M) Garena Battle Royale Cup champion after clinching the title Sunday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The Filipino squad entered the weekend finals in pole position after finishing atop the standings with 106 points from Day 1, setting itself up as the team to beat as the tournament's unique EndGame Protocol format came into play.

Under the format, teams first had to reach a championship threshold before becoming eligible to win the tournament with a map victory. With the threshold set at 116 points, Poison Ivy Gizy wasted little time asserting control, becoming the first team to hit the mark on Map 7.

That left the Philippine representative just one victory away from ending the tournament.

The title was settled a map later as Poison Ivy Gizy outlasted GNR Esports in the final circle of Map 8, completing its championship run in front of its home fans.

"We're incredibly happy to have become champions. We spent months preparing for this tournament, and now we've won the championship," Finals MVP Gabrielle Paolo "Secre" Diaz said.

The victory capped a dominant campaign for Poison Ivy Gizy, which also topped both the group stage and playoffs before lifting the trophy.

Diaz earned Finals MVP honors after posting the most eliminations in the championship-clinching map.

"We're very proud to be among those representing the Philippines. The event was held here, with so many people supporting us. We're thankful to everyone who cheered us on,” said Diaz.

The championship-winning roster is composed of Diaz, Marc Andrie "Drie" Salazar, Bernard Dalton "Void" Patayon and Aldred Give "Leigh" Malicdem, with Niño "Vrus" Salonga serving as coach.

Looking ahead, Salonga said the team has its sights set beyond the regional stage.

"I think the next step for us is to compete in tournaments against teams from around the world. We're ready to give it our all and win an international championship,” said Salonga.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE

CODM

ESPORTS

GAMING

POISON IVY GIZY
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