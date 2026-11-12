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Sports

Singson eyes to revive title-retention campaign

Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 11:03am
Singson eyes to revive title-retention campaign
Mafy Singson
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Mafy Singson hardly comes into the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational looking like a defending champion poised for another title run.

With no victory and just one runner-up finish in eight Ladies Philippine Golf Tour appearances this season, Singson's campaign has been far from encouraging. Her No. 12 finish in the LPGT Order of Merit likewise reflects a season marked more by struggles than by the form that made her a champion.

But if there's one thing that could work in her favor, it's the very format of the P1.5-million championship set November 18-20 at Anvaya Cove in Morong, Bataan.

Unlike stroke play, where consistency over four rounds is paramount, match play offers a different proposition — one that Singson has already shown she can handle, even when her game isn't firing on all cylinders.

She proved that in last year's edition of the season-ending championship, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., at The Country Club, where she overcame early-round struggles, including an inconsistent putting touch, to emerge as the last player standing.

Singson displayed remarkable composure in the knockout rounds, surviving pressure and momentum swings before draining a clutch birdie on No. 17 to edge Daniella Uy by one hole in a gripping semifinal duel. She saved her best for last, overwhelming Martina Miñoza, 6-5, in the final as her putting finally clicked from start to finish.

That championship run could offer a timely reminder that her fortunes need not be dictated by her season-long results.

Singson's campaign has been a largely frustrating one. After tying for ninth at Lakewood, she placed second to Harmie Constantino at Caliraya Springs, shared sixth at Pinewoods, then settled for ties for 12th, 18th and 13th at Summit Point, South Pacific and Apo, respectively.

She also struggled early in the year, finishing tied for 37th in the Philippine Ladies Open before winding up joint 31st in the Kenda Tires Open in Taiwan, a co-sanctioned event of the LPGT and Taiwan LPGA Tour.

Her task, however, will be anything but easy, with Order of Merit winner Yvon Bisera arriving on the heels of her maiden season-long title and several other contenders enjoying considerably stronger campaigns.

The top 16 players in the eight-leg LPGT season have earned spots in the match-play field, with Singson drawing No. 5 Sarah Ababa in the first round.

Bisera is slated to face No. 16 Angela Mangana, while No. 2 Constantino is set to take on Chihiro Ikeda. No. 3 Tiffany Lee braces for a clash with Rev Alcantara, while No. 4 Chanelle Avaricio faces Kim Seoyun.

The other opening-round pairings pit Miñoza against Velinda Castil, Gretchen Villavicencio against Monica Mandario, and Princess Superal against Uy.

In match play, a costly hole does not necessarily spell disaster, as players compete to win individual holes rather than post the lowest aggregate score. The format demands constant adjustments to an opponent's game, the ability to capitalize on openings and the mental toughness to quickly move past mistakes.

A hole lost means only one point conceded, but a lapse in concentration or a sudden shift in momentum can prove decisive. Nerves, composure and clutch execution can therefore carry as much weight as power and precision. (Pool story)

GOLF

MAFY SINGSON
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