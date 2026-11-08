Taduran outpoints Moreno to retain IBF minimumweight belt

MANILA, Philippines -- And still.

Pedro Taduran defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world strawweight championship after outlasting Brandon Moreno in their 12-round bout Sunday morning (Manila time) at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

With his unanimous-decision win, Taduran remains the only Filipino world champion in boxing.

One judge had the pride of Libon, Albay winning all 12 rounds while the other two had it at 115-113.

Taduran put the pressure on right from the get-go, although Moreno kept himself in it with clean punches amid the exchanges.

Eventually, though, the Filipino was able to get to his rhythm, unleashing volume punches as he continued to hunt his opponent.

In the late rounds, Moreno tried to keep his arm’s length from the insatiable Filipino, but Taduran kept on coming until the final bell.

At the end of the match, all three judges gave the win to the Philippine bet.

Taduran is now holding a 21-4-1 win-loss-draw record.

Moreno, on the other hand, absorbed his first professional defeat and slipped to a 16-1 card.