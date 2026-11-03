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Huge win vs Picasso opens doors for Carl Jammes Martin

Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 4:02pm
Huge win vs Picasso opens doors for Carl Jammes Martin
Abel Martin (left) and Carl James Martin
Philippine Sportswriters Association

MANILA, Philippines — After his morale-boosting win over David Picasso, the sky is the limit for undefeated fighter Carl Jammes Martin.

The 27-year-old Filipino is looking to continue taking on rated boxers in the featherweight division or if the opportunity arises, fight for the WBO super-bantamweight crown where he is currently ranked No. 1.

Martin bared several options open for him and his team during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room where he was joined by his father and trainer Abel Martin.

"Para sa akin gusto ko yung mas mataas pa kay Picasso. Yung nasa top three o top four ranking and gusto natin yung mas mabigat pa na pangalan, at world championship para sa susunod,” he bared.

“Pero mas priority namin yung championship sa super-bantamweight division,” Martin added. “But kung may offer naman na championship sa featherweight, doon muna ako mag-stay.”

Martin guested in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, just a day after scoring a split decision win over Picasso in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez-Christian Mbilli WBC super-middleweight title fight.

In beating Picasso, who lost to Inoue by unanimous decision last year, the Ifugao fighter kept his unbeaten record at 29-0 with 21 KOs.

Martin, who sported a small blot just below his right eye, said he’s open for a rematch with Picasso following a request the Mexican made after bout.

“Sabi ko sige. May isang salita ako, may paninindigan ako at gagawin ko yung offer mo sa akin. Kasi ako nga inakyat ko siya sa division niya, so bakit di ko naman pagbibigyan yung hiling niya?,” said Martin.

But for the elder Martin, everything else depends on what his son’s handlers led by international matchmaker Sean Gibbons, will offer them next.

“Nabanggit ni Sir Sean Gibbons na basta mag-prepare lang kami. So pahinga siguro kami nang one month,” said Martin’s trainer.

“Unti-unti lang muna para pag dumating na yung schedule, makapag-simula na kami ng regular training.” (PSA pool story)

BOXING

CARL JAMMES MARTIN
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