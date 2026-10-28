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Sports

Tamaraws clip Falcons to regain winning ways

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 28, 2026 | 7:47pm
Tamaraws clip Falcons to regain winning ways
FEU's Kirby Mongcopa (31)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University trampled their way back to the win column after keeping the Adamson Soaring Falcons at bay, 73-66, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The Tamaraws thus snapped their three-game losing streak while dealing Adamson its second straight defeat. 

Kirby Mongcopa paced the Morayta-based squad with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal. Cabs Cabonilas backstopped with 11 markers and six boards, while Janrey Pasaol and Marc Burgos had 10 points each. 

FEU led by as much as 19 points, 55-36, in the third quarter after a split from the line by Mongcopa. 

The Tamaraws maintained a big lead in the fourth, after a Cabonilas layup gave them a 63-46 lead with 7:53 left. 

Slowly, though, Adamson inched closer, slicing the deficit to five, 60-65, with a layup by Kenji Canete. 

But a triple by Pasaol, followed by a pair of Jorick Bautista free throws, pushed FEU ahead by 10, 70-60, with 1:43 remaining. 

Freebies by Monty Montebon and a layup by Canete made it a six-point deficit anew, 64-70, with 1:02 to go, but Adamson could not go nearer than that. 

Freebies by Mongcopa and Jedric Daa late iced the game.

Canete provided the spark for Adamson with 14 points and a rebound, while Matty Erolon had 13 markers. 

FEU rose to a 5-4 slate, while Adamson slipped to a 4-5 card.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP
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