Blazers climb to the top, Junior Altas roar on

The win sent the Blazers to the top alongside the San Beda Lions and the Jose Rizal U Bombers on 7-3 cards while keeping the Cardinals stranded at fourth in the same bracket on a 6-4 slate.

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde outlasted Mapua, 71-69, to seize a share of the Group A lead in the seniors’ division even as titleholder Perpetual Help edged Arellano U, 107-97, in overtime to stay atop Group B in the juniors play of NCAA Season 102 at the Filoil Centre.

The win sent the Blazers to the top alongside the San Beda Lions and the Jose Rizal U Bombers on 7-3 cards while keeping the Cardinals stranded at fourth in the same bracket on a 6-4 slate.

Ian Torre found the time to shine as he dropped a team-high 15 points, which tied his season-high he coincidentally registered at the expense of Mapua in their first round duel.

“We were lucky and fortunate,” said CSB coach Paolo Layug, whose chargers stopped a two-game slide.

Marcel Cuenco, who scored his team’s last six points, had a chance to steal the match but his three-point attempt fell short as the final buzzer sounded.

The Junior Altas improved to 9-2 while the Braves fell to 3-8.