Arespacochaga back to aid Blue Eagles in coaching chores

MANILA, Philippines — With UAAP Season 89 going into the final stretch, the Ateneo Blue Eagles turned to a familiar face for help amid woes on the bench.

With head coach Louie Alas suspended for two games, former assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga returned to the bench of the Blue Eagles on Wednesday — albeit temporarily.

Arespacochaga, now fully an assistant coach of TNT in the PBA, was on the bench when Ateneo faced Adamson Wednesday. But the Soaring Falcons swooped down on the Blue Eagles, 62-55, in the crucial matchup.

After the game, the veteran coach said that Ateneo team manager Nico Salva and Ateneo president Fr. Bobby Yap asked permission from the TNT management and coaching staff if Arespacochaga could help, especially with the PBA’s long break before the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

“Just for this span na wala pang games ang TNT, I can help out. They needed a veteran coach. Unfortunately, matanda na pala ako. Veteran na pala ako,” he told reporters after the game.

“Just this stretch. I’m with TNT and the Hiraya youth team, so ano lang, it’s a weird situation. Siguro they also needed a familiar face. Medyo matagal na ako with the team, anyway,” he added.

“I was with the team until April. Medyo kilala ko na yung players, and the coaches. I wouldn’t be here naman kung hindi ako makakatulong and without the invitation of Coach Louie, Coach Nico [Salva] and the coaching staff, and the TNT management.”

For his part, Ateneo assistant coach RJ Jazul, who mostly called the shots during the game, said he is so happy that Arespacochaga is back with the team.

“We were so happy na si Coach Sandy bumalik sa amin. So, laking-laking bagay. Lalo na para sa akin, diba? So, si Coach Sandy gave big help for us,” he said.

“Before naman, kahit sa practice, he was helping. Nagkataon lang na break si TNT, so he has time for us,” he added.

Arespacochaga stressed that he is just happy to get to help his alma mater.

“Anytime you have a chance to help, I still feel that, even though I'm no longer with the team, I still feel I'm with the team. And you can see it even with the former players, former coaches of Ateneo, they come to practice. You feel you’re always part of this team,” he said.

“It wasn’t a challenge in helping. It’s a bit automatic na yung serving, helping out in any way we can. Whether it’s the team or alma mater, medyo na-ingrain na sa akin.”

With the loss against Adamson, Ateneo dropped to a 5-7 win-loss record, tied with the Soaring Falcons.

Alas will serve one more game of suspension, and it will be in another crucial matchup with a surging University of Santo Tomas side on Sunday.

Currently, UST is at solo fifth in the standings with a 6-6 win-loss record. The Growling Tigers are currently running half a game behind the third and fourth placers Far Eastern University and La Salle, both of whom are holding 6-5 slates.

An Ateneo loss this weekend could prove costly as it aims to break a two-year absence from the Final Four.

“I think, looking at the standing, we have a slim chance. Pero, at least we have a chance. So, yung what we talked about sa dugout,” Jazul said.

“Malaki man yan o maliit yan, at least, may chance to be in the Final Four pa rin.”