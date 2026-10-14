Chameleons disconnect High Speed Hitters on Van Sickle's return

Brooke Van Sickle (right) had a modest but match-best 11 points while helping their floor defense with eight excellent digs.

Games Thursday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

1 p.m. - Akari vs Capital1 (PVL)

3:30 p.m. - 3B Event Masters vs Clear Skiiin UV (Spikers’ Turf)

6 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs ZUS Coffee (PVL)

MANILA, Philippines — It wasn’t as grand as everyone expected it to be.

But Brooke Van Sickle made sure her return would be memorable.

And it came via Nxled’s 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 decimation of PLDT last Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where the two-time league champion and three-time MVP was as dominant as before her absence.

“I’m grateful to be back,” said Van Sickle, who had a modest but match-best 11 points while helping their floor defense with eight excellent digs.

Van Sickle was just happy to return after helplessly watching her team on the sidelines in the PVL on Tour and Invitational where the franchise wound up with a historic runner-up finish after losing to Est Cola of Thailand.

“Nobody wants to be injured, and the recovery process has been a long one, with its share of ups and downs,” she said. “But my teammates, coaches, and management supported me throughout the entire process of getting back on the court.”

It also marked the first time that Van Sickle teamed up with battle-tested setter Gel Cayuna, who came from Cignal, and by the looks of it, they mesh well together as the former was mostly the recipient of the latter’s 14 excellent sets.

“I’m super grateful that she (Cayuna) joined us. I’ve always thought Gel was one of the best in the country and I always want to play with her,” said Van Sickle.