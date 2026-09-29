Obiena sets new Asiad record in golden repeat

EJ Obiena delivered the Philippines' third gold medal in the 20th Asian Games.

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena defended his Asian Games pole vault throne on Monday night in Nagoya, Japan — and set a new Asiad record of 5.91 meters in the process.

Obiena cleared three heights — 5.50 meters, 5.60 meters and 5.75 meters — on his first attempt before missing twice on 5.80 meters.

The Filipino star was the only bet who hurdled 5.75 meters in the 12-man field to retain his status as Asia’s best pole vaulter.

POC Media Pool EJ Obiena poses with the on-field display showing the new Asian Games record he set.

He later obliged the crowd by trying to surpass his own Asiad record of 5.90 meters — which he set in the last edition of the Games four years ago — and successfully did so.

China’s Li Chenyang came close to challenging Obiena but failed.

Obiena, who also owns the Asian record of 6.0 meters, thus delivered the Philippines' third gold medal of the 20th Asiad after gymnastics star Carlos Yulo won two.

The Philippines currently also has three silvers and 11 bronzes, good for 18th place in the medal tally.