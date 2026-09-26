Ramos rises to the occasion, sets up fierce duel vs Rook for ADT crown

MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos kept bucking the odds and put himself within one round of a career-defining breakthrough, matching Sam Rook’s 66 to remain joint leader after three rounds of the Egypt Golf Series 13 at the Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Ramos and Rook stayed locked at 13-under 197, setting up a mouthwatering final-round duel for the Asian Development Tour title. The pair head into the decisive round with a two-stroke cushion over Korea’s Minhyeok Yang and Nathan Han of the United States, who carded 64 and 67, respectively, to move to 11-under 199.

For Ramos, however, the stakes are even higher.

The Filipino is chasing his first victory outside the Philippines, having already shown that he has the game to win when he captured his career breakthrough at Lakewood in 2024. Now, with just 18 holes separating him from an overseas title, Ramos has another chance to take the next significant step in his young career.

And he showed plenty of composure Friday as the lead changed hands several times.

Ramos seized the initiative early after Rook opened with a bogey on No. 1. The Filipino settled into his rhythm and reached the turn with four birdies against a lone bogey, while Rook responded with three birdies to keep the pressure on.

The Englishman eventually wrested control with a birdie on No. 10, and Ramos surrendered another shot with a miscue on the 11th. But rather than allow the momentum to slip away, Ramos stayed within striking distance and waited for his opportunity.

That opening came late.

Rook failed to get up-and-down from the par-3 No. 14, allowing Ramos, who trains under respected swing coach Bong Lopez, to claw his way back into contention. The Filipino then produced a crucial birdie on the 16th to move one stroke ahead at 12-under, only for Rook to answer immediately with a birdie of his own on the 17th.

The two leaders refused to blink.

Both birdied the par-4 18th, finishing the day exactly where they had started it – side by side at the top of the leaderboard and two shots clear of the chasing pair.

The closing stretch provided a fitting preview of what could be an intense final round.

With Yang and Han lurking just two strokes behind, Ramos and Rook will have little room for error. But Ramos has already demonstrated the resilience needed to stay in the fight, repeatedly answering Rook’s surges and maintaining his position through a day of shifting momentum.

For Ramos, who has posted several strong finishes on the Asian Tour and the ADT, the opportunity is tantalizing: 18 more holes stand between him and his first international triumph.

After breaking through at home in 2024, he now has a chance to prove himself on foreign soil — and he will begin the final round sharing the lead with a formidable challenger, with two more players close enough to pounce should either leader falter.

The stage is set for a tense finish in Egypt, with Ramos chasing not only the title but another important milestone in his rise as a professional.