^

Sports

Ramos rises to the occasion, sets up fierce duel vs Rook for ADT crown

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 11:22am
Ramos rises to the occasion, sets up fierce duel vs Rook for ADT crown
Sean Ramos
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos kept bucking the odds and put himself within one round of a career-defining breakthrough, matching Sam Rook’s 66 to remain joint leader after three rounds of the Egypt Golf Series 13 at the Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Ramos and Rook stayed locked at 13-under 197, setting up a mouthwatering final-round duel for the Asian Development Tour title. The pair head into the decisive round with a two-stroke cushion over Korea’s Minhyeok Yang and Nathan Han of the United States, who carded 64 and 67, respectively, to move to 11-under 199.

For Ramos, however, the stakes are even higher.

The Filipino is chasing his first victory outside the Philippines, having already shown that he has the game to win when he captured his career breakthrough at Lakewood in 2024. Now, with just 18 holes separating him from an overseas title, Ramos has another chance to take the next significant step in his young career.

And he showed plenty of composure Friday as the lead changed hands several times.

Ramos seized the initiative early after Rook opened with a bogey on No. 1. The Filipino settled into his rhythm and reached the turn with four birdies against a lone bogey, while Rook responded with three birdies to keep the pressure on.

The Englishman eventually wrested control with a birdie on No. 10, and Ramos surrendered another shot with a miscue on the 11th. But rather than allow the momentum to slip away, Ramos stayed within striking distance and waited for his opportunity.

That opening came late.

Rook failed to get up-and-down from the par-3 No. 14, allowing Ramos, who trains under respected swing coach Bong Lopez, to claw his way back into contention. The Filipino then produced a crucial birdie on the 16th to move one stroke ahead at 12-under, only for Rook to answer immediately with a birdie of his own on the 17th.

The two leaders refused to blink.

Both birdied the par-4 18th, finishing the day exactly where they had started it – side by side at the top of the leaderboard and two shots clear of the chasing pair.

The closing stretch provided a fitting preview of what could be an intense final round.

With Yang and Han lurking just two strokes behind, Ramos and Rook will have little room for error. But Ramos has already demonstrated the resilience needed to stay in the fight, repeatedly answering Rook’s surges and maintaining his position through a day of shifting momentum.

For Ramos, who has posted several strong finishes on the Asian Tour and the ADT, the opportunity is tantalizing: 18 more holes stand between him and his first international triumph.

After breaking through at home in 2024, he now has a chance to prove himself on foreign soil — and he will begin the final round sharing the lead with a formidable challenger, with two more players close enough to pounce should either leader falter.

The stage is set for a tense finish in Egypt, with Ramos chasing not only the title but another important milestone in his rise as a professional.

GOLF

SEAN RAMOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala tormentor out of Singapore Open after ball hit to the head

Eala tormentor out of Singapore Open after ball hit to the head

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala’s tormentor in the Singapore Open, Tatiana Prozorova, has been withdrawn from the WTA 500 tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
While the spotlight belonged to Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana put on his own quiet show on the sidelines of a gigantic...
Sports
fbtw
Huge turnout expected in 'Run For Your Life' race

Huge turnout expected in 'Run For Your Life' race

20 hours ago
Hi-Precision Diagnostics is putting health and fitness in the spotlight with the launch of Hi-Precision Diagnostics: Run For...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton gives thumbs up to Gulf GPs despite Iran conflict

Hamilton gives thumbs up to Gulf GPs despite Iran conflict

2 days ago
Lewis Hamilton said he hopes that this year’s Formula One world championship will conclude with its two races as scheduled...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing mixed results: Ogayre advances, Pasuit falls

Boxing mixed results: Ogayre advances, Pasuit falls

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
From a mere escape in preliminary round, Junmilardo Ogayre came back hungry, angry, and precise, picking apart Nepal’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bisera storms back to Top 9

Bisera storms back to Top 9

12 hours ago
Yvon Bisera made good on her vow to fight back, closing with a solid five-under 67 to storm into the Top 10 while local ace...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna leads Philippines to draw vs Romania

Frayna leads Philippines to draw vs Romania

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippines rode on Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna’s endgame brilliance as it pulled off a 2-2 draw with 23rd...
Sports
fbtw

Chiefs get share of lead

12 hours ago
From whipping boys to legitimate contenders.
Sports
fbtw

The limits of grief

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
In the face of unspeakable loss, we are allowed – entitled, even – to grieve.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with