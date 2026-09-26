Thousands turn up in One Piece Run

It was a fun-filled morning with participants even putting on their best One Piece costumes for the run.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 15,000 runners have embraced the spirit of adventure at the One Piece Run 2026 on Saturday, turning the SM Mall of Asia Complex into a colorful battleground for running enthusiasts and One Piece fans.

Vincent Avestruz powered his way to the top of the men's 10K field in 35:22, ahead of Mark Anthony Oximar (36:25), and Jojie Daga-as (38:44).

Jocelyn Elijeran also dominated the women’s field, claiming the top spot in 44:47, with Urie Hondrade (54:22) and Michelle Untalan (54:04) being distant second and third placers to complete the podium.

It was a fun-filled morning with participants even putting on their best One Piece costumes for the run, which was organized by RUNRIO and had SM North EDSA as event partner, SM MOA Complex and Philippine Reclamation Authority as venue partners, and Nature's Spring as official hydration partner.

Mark Biagtan clocked in at 19:46 to win the men’s 5K race, followed by Gian Carlo Geocado (20:00) and Jason Lyon Caole (20:45); while Maricar Camacho took the top spot among the women in 20:30, ahead of Jo Punay (21:31) and Carleen Chavez (25:38).

Fritz Angelo Operio also won the men's 3K race in 9:43, followed by Peter Goleta (9:54) and Renz Mirasol (10:07); while Mary Rose Frias led the women’s field in 12:15, with Karla Marie Superiano (14:51) and Wilma Nano (15:15) trailing.

Adrian Bondilles sprinted to the men's 1K crown in 3:08, with Cameron Nathan Claudio (3:45) taking second and Lucas Sebastian Sarmenta (4:09) third; as Megumi Nakano topped the women in 4:07, followed by Angelica Panambo (4:19) and Tiara Jerisse Medina (4:23).

Across all four categories, the One Piece Run 2026 brought together runners with different levels of experience as this special race was transformed into a celebration of fandom and fitness.

The One Piece Run 2026 also had IKYK Manila, Beita Shoes, Universal Robina Corporation, Lush, Dynamite, Maxx, Mogu Mogu, Careline, Ever Bilena, Veega, REV, Everest, Oishi, Quaker Oats, Fruitas, Tomo Coffee, Monster, Kik's Tamarind, Salonpas, Toby's Sports, Rexona, B'Lue, Hey Salad, Hotel Sogo, Vaseline, Magic Flakes, Metro Mart, Wafrets and Slimmer's World as sponsors. (Contributed story)