^

Sports

Philippines chessers firm on Top 10 target

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2026 | 12:00am
Philippines chessers firm on Top 10 target
Chess stock photo.
Image by Devanath from Pixaba

MANILA, Philippines —  Hope springs eternal for the Philippines as it aims to come through in the last five rounds for a shot at a top 10 finish in the 46th World Chess Olympiad at the Silk Road International Exhibition Centre in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The Filipinos, currently in a 30-country logjam at 29th spot with eight match points, were battling the Argentines while Filipinas, in a 30-nation tie for 28th, were clashing with Kyrgyzstan in the seventh round at presstime.

“We’re still optimistic of a potential top 10 finish,” said national women’s coach Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales.

For it to happen though, the Philippines, which is being sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, would have to start pulling the rug from high-rated opponents.

But so far, they have not done it yet and lost the two times they faced higher-seeded rivals with the men’s squad falling to Azerbaijan and host Uzbekistan 2 and the women succumbing to Hungary and Spain.

It could start happening in the seventh round if the stars align.

The men’s best-ever finish of seventh place came in 1988 in Thessaloniki, Greece where Grandmaster Eugene Torre, now the national men’s team coach, was then the top board player while the women’s highest effort in recent times was the 24th place performance two years ago in Budapest, Hungary.

It was also in the Hungarian capital where the Filipinas earned a Category B gold.

Another thing to aspire for was the P1 million promised by delegation head and Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry Oaminal, Sr. for a top 10 finish.

CHESS

JAYSON GONZALES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
French star Batum retires after 18-year NBA career

French star Batum retires after 18-year NBA career

1 day ago
French basketball star Nicolas Batum announced his retirement after 18 years playing in the NBA for teams including the...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL, SportPlus deliver with All-Star Festivities to remember

MPBL, SportPlus deliver with All-Star Festivities to remember

1 day ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), boosted by its chief backer SportsPlus, held to a rousing success its annual...
Sports
fbtw
South Korea break Japan hearts to win Asian Games basketball gold

South Korea break Japan hearts to win Asian Games basketball gold

3 days ago
South Korea broke Japanese hearts on Sunday when they took Asian Games men's basketball gold with a 67-57 triumph in the...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Player of the Week Nnoruka leads UP&rsquo;s flawless start

UAAP Player of the Week Nnoruka leads UP’s flawless start

3 days ago
The beloved “Maroon 5” may have already moved on from the collegiate ranks but the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Gilas women down Malaysians to barge into Asiad 3x3 quarterfinals

Unbeaten Gilas women down Malaysians to barge into Asiad 3x3 quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Flawless pool play for the Gilas Pilipinas women. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alas Women close Asiad on high

Alas Women close Asiad on high

By Nelson Beltran | 51 minutes ago
For Alas Pilipinas Women, ninth place was never the dream. But it became the best outcome – after the medal bid was...
Sports
fbtw
Eala up for &lsquo;Star of the Swing&rsquo; honor

Eala up for ‘Star of the Swing’ honor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 51 minutes ago
Tennis darling Alex Eala is on track to earn another recognition before hitting the court for the WTA’s Asian Swing...
Sports
fbtw
Arbole puts dream PGT win within reach

Arbole puts dream PGT win within reach

51 minutes ago
Art Arbole absorbed Jhonnel Ababa’s early charge, endured a costly back-to-back bogey stretch, then produced the biggest...
Sports
fbtw
Surgery for Magsayo

Surgery for Magsayo

By Joaquin M. Henson | 51 minutes ago
Now it can be told. Mark Magsayo suffered an injury in the second round of his lightweight fight against undefeated Andres...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with