^

Sports

Gilas men relegated to Asiad 3x3 battle for bronze after beatdown by Korea

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 1:25pm
Gilas men relegated to Asiad 3x3 battle for bronze after beatdown by Korea
Gilas 3x3's Nic Cabanero
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 men’s team is headed to the bronze medal match in the Asian Games after getting blasted by Korea, 21-9, in their semifinal round matchup Friday at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Japan. 

The Filipinos could not stop the Koreans’ hot shooting, as they struggled on offense themselves. 

Luis Pablo and Koji Buenaflor topscored for the Philippines with three points each. The former had six rebounds, while the latter had three boards.

Back-to-back 2-pointers by Juyeong Lee and Seungwoo Kim, and a Kim layup gave Korea a 5-0 lead within the first 39 seconds of the game. 

While Pablo put the Philippines on the board, Korea continued on with its torrential offense. 

The deficit grew to 12, 3-15, after a drive by Lee. 

Gilas showed signs of life, slicing the deficit to nine, 9-18, after a 2-pointer by Buenaflor, but it was a case of too little too late.

A Mingyo Ku basket put Korea ahead 19-9, and a Lee 2-pointer from way beyond iced the game. 

The Koreans will face the winner of the semifinal matchup between Qatar and Iran. The Philippines, on the other hand, will collide with the loser.

3X3 BASKETBALL

ASIAN GAMES

GILAS PILIPINAS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala stunned by World No. 180 Prozorova in Singapore Open

Eala stunned by World No. 180 Prozorova in Singapore Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Massive upset in Singapore. 
Sports
fbtw
Sibol ends Naraka: Bladepoint Asia Games campaign with win over Hong Kong

Sibol ends Naraka: Bladepoint Asia Games campaign with win over Hong Kong

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Sibol closed its Naraka: Bladepoint campaign with a 2-1 victory over Hong Kong but fell short of the semifinals of the 20th...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra, TNT change imports

Ginebra, TNT change imports

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
It’s been over a month since the PBA put the Governors ’Cup on hold to give way to Gilas’ participation...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women dominate Singapore to make Asiad 3x3 semis

Gilas women dominate Singapore to make Asiad 3x3 semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Complete domination by Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 women. 
Sports
fbtw
Cignal steps in with own cameras as Asian Games host feed skips tennis

Cignal steps in with own cameras as Asian Games host feed skips tennis

19 hours ago
Cignal, the official Philippine broadcaster of the 20th Asian Games, will deploy its own cameras and digital equipment at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
First NBA MVP Bob Pettit dies aged 93

First NBA MVP Bob Pettit dies aged 93

2 hours ago
Bob Pettit, the first-ever recipient of the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) accolade and the first player to score 20,000...
Sports
fbtw
Second FIFA Arena in Philippines launched in Puerto Princesa

Second FIFA Arena in Philippines launched in Puerto Princesa

2 hours ago
The Philippine Football Federation (PFF), together with FIFA and the Puerto Princesa Football Association (PPFA), officially...
Sports
fbtw
Jeepneys, everyday life inspire MLBB's 10th anniversary animation

Jeepneys, everyday life inspire MLBB's 10th anniversary animation

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
From jeepneys and long commutes to students balancing school and work, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) looked to the everyday...
Sports
fbtw
'Genius' Ohashi bids for third Asian Games gold after world record

'Genius' Ohashi bids for third Asian Games gold after world record

4 hours ago
Japanese teenager Shin Ohashi moved closer to a hat-trick of Asian Games breaststroke golds after qualifying for the 50m final...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with