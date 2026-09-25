Gilas men relegated to Asiad 3x3 battle for bronze after beatdown by Korea

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 men’s team is headed to the bronze medal match in the Asian Games after getting blasted by Korea, 21-9, in their semifinal round matchup Friday at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Japan.

The Filipinos could not stop the Koreans’ hot shooting, as they struggled on offense themselves.

Luis Pablo and Koji Buenaflor topscored for the Philippines with three points each. The former had six rebounds, while the latter had three boards.

Back-to-back 2-pointers by Juyeong Lee and Seungwoo Kim, and a Kim layup gave Korea a 5-0 lead within the first 39 seconds of the game.

While Pablo put the Philippines on the board, Korea continued on with its torrential offense.

The deficit grew to 12, 3-15, after a drive by Lee.

Gilas showed signs of life, slicing the deficit to nine, 9-18, after a 2-pointer by Buenaflor, but it was a case of too little too late.

A Mingyo Ku basket put Korea ahead 19-9, and a Lee 2-pointer from way beyond iced the game.

The Koreans will face the winner of the semifinal matchup between Qatar and Iran. The Philippines, on the other hand, will collide with the loser.