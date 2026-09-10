Avaricio wins ICTSI Summit Point in thrilling finish

MANILA, Philippines — Chanelle Avaricio held off a late charge from Yvon Bisera to capture the ICTSI Summit Point Championship yesterday, needing a gutsy par on the final hole to secure a one-stroke victory and her second Ladies Philippine Golf Tour title of the season.

Avaricio closed with a 2-under 68 for a four-under 212 total, edging Bisera, who fired a scorching 66 for a 213. The win, worth P125,000, denied Bisera a third victory of the season in what turned into a nerve-racking finish at Summit Point.

The victory was Avaricio’s second of the season after her triumph in the wild Pinewoods chase last July and served as redemption after missing the cut in a China LPGA Tour event last week. It was especially meaningful for the 27-year-old, who is Summit Point’s golf ambassador.

Meanwhile, Angelo Que fired a third straight 6-under 66 to stretch his lead to five strokes heading into the final round of the P2.5 million men’s championship.

The reigning Order of Merit champion moved to 18-under 198 after another bogey-free card.