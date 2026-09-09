Composed Que breaks away with second-round lead at Summit Point

LIPA CITY, Batangas – Angelo Que turned a spirited, chaotic battle for second-round supremacy into a commanding display of class and composure Wednesday, breaking away from a tightly bunched field with a blistering frontside finish for a solid 66 and a four-stroke lead halfway through the ICTSI Summit Point Championship here.

At 47, the reigning Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit champion continues to show that his appetite for winning has hardly diminished. And in conditions that demanded patience, precision and nerve, Que once again showed why he remains one of the circuit’s most formidable — and enduring — competitors.

Starting on the back nine, Que emerged from the crowded leaderboard by birdieing the first three holes at the turn, seizing solo control before leaning on a string of gutsy pars to protect his advantage. The result was a second straight six-under card and a 12-under 132 total, putting him in prime position to chase a second PGT victory of the season after outdueling Tony Lascuña in a thrilling finish at Caliraya Springs.

That same winning formula — experience, aggression when needed and the ability to stay composed under pressure — could prove decisive again this week.

For Que, who continues to compete at a high level despite being one of the more experienced players in the field, the prospect of winning remains a powerful source of motivation.

“Winning is a motivation for me, especially at this age. If you can keep winning, then that’s a good sign,” he added.

Asked what has allowed him to remain competitive against younger players, Que pointed to his perspective, gratitude and the importance of planning ahead rather than forcing results.

“Maybe it’s just the way I look at things. I’m just grateful that I’m still playing and I’m still healthy. I can still keep up with the young ones. So, I think that’s — there’s no secret really. It’s just planning lang siguro, planning way ahead. Not forcing anything.”

The P2.5-million championship has produced a scoring bonanza, with the stellar field taking full advantage of favorable scoring conditions under winter rules. But the wet and damp conditions at Summit Point Golf and Country Club have continued to test the players, making Que’s ability to keep his game under control all the more impressive.

Still, Que faces a strong group of challengers, led by Carl Corpus and cousin Aidric Chan, veteran Reymon Jaraula and first-round leader Justin Quiban.

Corpus, 25, emerged as Que’s closest pursuer after matching Que’s 66 in spectacular fashion. Seeking a second PGT title following his breakthrough at Valley Golf last year, Corpus also used a blazing frontside finish to surge into solo second at 136.

He came alive after a so-so birdie-bogey start on the backside, birdieing the first two holes before gunning down an eagle on the par-5 No. 3 and adding birdies on the next two. After a par, he birdied the seventh for a sizzling 29 and a 66.

Corpus is also looking to sharpen his game ahead of his second Asian Games appearance in Aichi-Nagoya later this month, adding another layer of motivation to his pursuit of Que.

Chan, meanwhile, stayed within striking distance at 137 after a 69. Chasing his first PGT victory after claiming his maiden ADT title last year, he took advantage of the calm early conditions, overcoming two bogeys on the back nine with three birdies and an eagle for a 33 before carding a two-birdie, two-bogey frontside.

Jaraula also made a significant move, firing seven birdies against two bogeys for a 67 to join Chan and Quiban at 137.

Quiban, who opened with a scorching 65, struggled to mount a comeback after a costly double bogey on the par-4 No. 1. He settled for a 72 but remained tied for third at seven-under overall.

Que said there was little difference in his ball-striking from his previous rounds, although he managed to hit more greens in regulation and, crucially, make more putts.

“Driving-wise, it’s just the same. I hit a lot of fairways. I hit more greens today, though, and basically, it’s almost the same, except that I just hit more greens,” said Que, who set up a tap-in birdie on the first hole, rolled in a 25-footer on the next and knocked down another from four feet after a superb bunker shot.

The veteran campaigner said his ball-striking has been solid for months, with putting being the missing piece in his game.

“I think I’ve been hitting it good for the past few months. It’s just that I wasn’t holing many putts. Yesterday and today, I’ve been doing that, which is the biggest difference. But I’m not really expecting anything. If I start holing putts, I will start playing well. If I don’t, then it’s fine. I’m hitting it good naman, eh. So, I’m not really worried.”

Keanu Jahns also made his move with a bogey-free 67, grabbing solo sixth at 138, while amateur Miguel Ilas kept himself firmly in the hunt at 139 after a gutsy 69 featuring six birdies against three bogeys, and Sean Ramos carded a 69 for a 140. (Pool story)