Summit Point golf: Avaricio surges for one-stroke lead

LIPA CITY, Batangas – Chanelle Avaricio turned a shaky start into a brilliant second-round charge. She fired a bogey-free 69 Wednesday to seize a one-stroke lead over Apple Fudolin in the ICTSI Summit Point Championship and set up a thrilling final-round scramble at the Summit Point Golf and Country Club here.

Avaricio, who opened with a 75 on Tuesday, stayed patient through the first 11 holes before a birdie on No. 12 ignited a late surge. She followed with another birdie on the 13th and birdied the par-5 No. 16 for the second straight day, closing with a 36-33 and a two-day total of 144.

“I hit more greens in regulation today compared to yesterday, so it was easier to make par today,” said Avaricio, who credited her improved iron play and putting for the turnaround.

Her late burst proved decisive as overnight co-leaders Sarah Ababa and Tiffany Lee faltered down the stretch, allowing Avaricio to move alone on top after 36 holes.

Ababa, who held a two-shot lead after a 71 in the opening round, suffered a costly double bogey on the 18th and settled for a 75. Lee, meanwhile, forced a three-way tie at the top with Avaricio and Ababa after playing the first 15 holes at one under for the day, only to bogey Nos. 16 and 17 and finish with a second straight 73.

Both dropped to joint third at 146 with Seoyun Kim, who fought back with a 71.

Fudolin emerged as Avaricio’s closest challenger after a gritty 71 put her at 143, just one stroke behind. Long in search of a breakthrough, Fudolin made an aggressive start, birdieing two of her first three holes, then steadied herself after a bogey-bogey skid from No. 9 with a birdie on No. 13 to salvage a 35-36.

For the first time, Fudolin finds herself within striking distance of an elusive title.

Yvon Bisera, meanwhile, matched par 72 for a 147 and in a tie with Gretchen Villacencio, who carded a 74, while Harmie Constantino, just one behind Ababa after 18 holes, also slipped with a 75 for a 148. But the deficit remains manageable in a final round where momentum can change in a matter of holes.

Avaricio, however, heads into Thursday’s finale with momentum on her side after producing the day’s best score and negotiating a demanding layout without a single bogey.

“Hindi ko naman naisip na bogey-free. I was really focusing on every shot. Parang I just wanna make it to the fairway, then hit the green para two putts for par. ’Yoon naman, ’yoon lang ’yong nasa isip ko,” said Avaricio.

Asked what made the difference in her second round, she pointed to her approach shots.

“I think ’yong second shots ko. Yeah, I was making more greens, then I was just making putts. ’Yong I had only three birdies today, so I was trying to make more, but ’di pumasok. So, I think it’s more on my second shot,” she said.

With only a stroke separating her from Fudolin and several more contenders lurking within two or three shots, Avaricio knows there is little room for complacency.

“I’ll focus on, you know, every shot, try not to get ahead, and, you know, hopefully more putts pumasok tomorrow,” she said when asked about her final-round game plan.

And while she wants to win another title, the Pinewoods leg winner is keeping her focus firmly on the process.

“Of course I want to win, but anything can happen tomorrow, so all I can say, I’ll do my best,” she said.

She plans to rely on the same routine and discipline that carried her through Wednesday.

“Stick on my routine, and focus on my game,” she said of how she intends to handle the pressure. (Pool story)