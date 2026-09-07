Hereâ€™s how you can be part of the Garmin Run Marathon series in the Philippines

Here’s how you can be part of the Garmin Run Marathon series in the Philippines

The Manila leg of the Garmin Run Marathon Series will take place at Garmin Run Philippines on October 25, 2026, at the SM MOA Complex in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines – Manila officially joins the Garmin Run Marathon Series, the flagship global marathon circuit of Garmin. Happening all over the world and built on international race standards, the series brings a more elevated, world class race experience with a chance to be part of achieving a milestone.

Bringing together elite athletes and passionate young runners, the Garmin Run Marathon Series spans major running communities in Asia, including Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Japan, while also expanding to three cities in the United States this 2026.

The mechanic is simple: runners who complete any 10 races across these key participating cities that are a part of the Garmin Run Marathon Series by 2027 will qualify for an exclusive, limited-edition 18K gold-plated medal – a reward that reflects commitment across multiple finish lines.

Designed by runners for runners, the Garmin Run Marathon Series welcomes participants of all levels, from first-time 5K runners to experienced athletes pursuing new personal bests. Guided by Garmin’s belief that running isn’t a competition but an opportunity to celebrate wellness, progress, and community.

The Manila leg of the Garmin Run Marathon Series will take place at Garmin Run Philippines on October 25, 2026, at the SM MOA Complex in Pasay City. The annual run once again invites all types of runners – those new to the sport, those taking on new distances, and those who simply run for the love of it.

Gun starts at 2AM to ensure optimal race conditions. Runners can choose from three categories: 21K (P2,550), 10K (P1,850), and 5K (P1,550).

Finishers who complete their respective race category within a required time will receive an electronic certificate of achievement, a completion medal, and special gifts from Garmin and its partners. Runners’ times and performance will be managed by MYLAPS to provide accurate, professional-grade tracking.

Leading up to the Garmin Run Philippines, runners can join the Garmin Run Club’s “Baseline to Finish Line” program, a structured year-long journey centered on personal progress and key milestones. Runners establish a baseline, then track improvement across 5K, 10K, 21K distances through coached training as they measure fitness improvement leading up to the Garmin Run as the finish line. As they train, they also utilize Garmin data insights to help them track progress, growth, and personal improvement.

The Garmin Run Marathon Series is sponsored by Starlux Airlines, Aminovital, and Shokz. Registration for the Garmin Run Philippines is now open until August 31, 2026 on the official website.

Stay connected with the global running community with the Garmin Run Virtual Challenge

From June to August, the Garmin Run Virtual Challenge extends the series beyond the racecourse. This virtual challenge lets participants stay active, track their progress, and connect with the global running community – even when they can’t be physically present on race day.

With exciting prizes available, it’s a great way for runners to challenge themselves while competing in virtual environments or tracking indoor runs for organized Garmin virtual races, all through the Garmin app and their Garmin smartwatches. Full mechanics for the Virtual Challenge will be announced soon.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.

Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.

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