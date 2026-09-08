Quiban starts strong to gain Summit Point lead

LIPA CITY, Batangas – Justin Quiban wasted no time announcing his Philippine Golf Tour comeback, braving blustery conditions while taking full advantage of a softened Summit Point layout. He fired a seven-under 65 and grab a one-stroke lead over Angelo Que after Tuesday’s opening round of the ICTSI Summit Point Championship here.

Quiban combined solid driving with steady course management to emerge at the forefront of a high-scoring assault, birdieing two of his first three holes before recovering from a setback on No. 6 with a blistering finish. He birdied six of his last 10 holes, including a three-birdie binge from Nos. 13 to 15 and another birdie on the 18th that capped a 31 on the back nine.

“I just had to make sure I was driving it well enough to keep myself in the fairway because, if it’s in the fairway, and given that it’s wet and we’re playing under winter rules, we get to fix our lies. But if you’re in the rough with mud balls, it’s so hard to hit the greens,” said Quiban, emphasizing the importance of distance control in such demanding conditions.

“The strategy was to keep it in play and keep it in the fairway so I could get aggressive on my second shots, which I somehow did. I hit it pretty close and made a couple of putts out there to end up shooting a 65,” added Quiban, whose confidence was evident throughout a round in which he repeatedly converted scoring chances despite the stiff breeze.

The performance continued the momentum of his impressive start to the season. Quiban won the opening leg at Lakewood last March, rallying from behind and clinching the title with a dramatic eagle on the final hole. He resumed his campaign overseas, seeking more experience and opportunities to sharpen his game — work that showed in full measure in his first 18 holes at Summit Point.

“It’s important to know your distances. Since it’s wet, you need to know the tendency of how the ball reacts. I guess playing outside the country a lot, where we get all kinds of conditions, helps me understand my game more and know how far my shots are going to come out even though it’s wet,” he said. “I think distance control is that important.”

Yet Que, a proven winner and one of the tour’s most experienced campaigners, refused to let Quiban pull away.

Que matched the pace with a near-flawless66, making the most of Summit Point’s more receptive conditions and particularly attacking the back nine, where he put together a solid 32 highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 14th. The big finish kept him firmly within striking distance and set the stage for what could develop into another early duel between two of the tour’s established stars.

Aidric Chan, Jhonnel Ababa and Jeffren Lumbo also made strong starts, carding 68s to stay within three shots of the lead. Jerson Balasabas, Gabriel Manotoc and Mars Pucay followed with similar 69s as the P2.5-million championship immediately lived up to its billing as a highly charged battle for control.

In all, 25 players broke par, underscoring how the softened course invited an aggressive approach despite the persistent wind that tested club selection, ball flight and distance control throughout the day.

Summit Point’s well-kept layout features five par-5s and five par-3s, a combination that appears to offer ample opportunities for low scores. But the tour’s leading players were quick to stress that the birdie chances still have to be earned.

“While it may look that way, it still depends on the players. If you hit it bad, wala rin,” said Que.

The first-round leaderboard reflected that balance: the softened fairways and receptive greens allowed the pros to attack, but the strong wind demanded precision and discipline. Those who controlled their drives, dialed in their irons and converted their putts were rewarded handsomely.

A large group shared ninth place at 70, including Asian Games-bound Carl Corpus, Tony Lascuña, Reymon Jaraula, Nilo Salahog, Russell Bautista, Michael Bibat, Marvin Dumandan, Japanese Ryoto Furuya, Randy Garalde and amateur Miguel Ilas. (Pool story)