Cool Smashers assert fifth-set mastery to outlast Foxies

Games Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

1:30 p.m. - PLDT vs Farm Fresh

4 p.m. - Nxled vs HVF

6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs EST Cola

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers have won 11 Premier Volleyball League championships by making a living seizing the set that everyone fears the most — the fifth and deciding one.

On this one, the ice-cream-manufacturing franchise was no different as it shut the door on Farm Fresh in the final set of its thrilling 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 15-4 victory Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum that pushed the former on the cusp of barging into the PVL Invitational finals

Forced to go to the decider, the Cool Smashers made sure the Foxies couldn’t go beyond that and just completely dominated it by mostly relying on their rock-solid blocking and relentless attack.

But for Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses, it was really the ability to step up in those situations that carried them through.

“For me, the experience of my players in those pressure-packed situations showed,” he said.

It was Creamline’s third straight win, and one more victory would catapult it straight to the one-game finale set September 8 also at the Big Dome.

It clashes with the fearsome Est Cola of Thailand Friday and defending champion PLDT on Sunday.

Jema Galanza’s guns went ablaze as she unleashed a match-high 27 points, including 22 off attacks, while Sachi Minowa scattered 17 hits, 14 of which came off spikes and three on blocks — all in that critical last set. Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez chipped in 12 points.

“We have nowhere to run to but our system, we always return to the team’s system,” said Galanza, who completed a triple-double with 11 digs and 18 excellent receptions.

The Foxies fell to 1-2.