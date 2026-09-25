^

Sports

Sanchez: Sorry no medal, but I’m not done

Nelson Beltran - The Philippine Star
September 26, 2026 | 12:00am
Sanchez: Sorry no medal, but Iâ€™m not done
Filipina swimmer Kayla Sanchez competes at the women’s 50m freestyle final of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on September 24, 2026.
Screenshots / One Sports

NAGOYA — No medal. No podium. But no backing down either.

Filipina Olympian Kayla Sanchez left the pool in tears at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya Thursday night, after finishing a cruel fourth in the women’s 50m freestyle final – yet she left it with her second-fastest time in five years and her eyes already locked on Los Angeles 2028.

“I guess I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to bring the Philippines a medal, and I’m really sorry that I wasn’t able to do that,” Sanchez said.

It was the same gut-punch as the 100m freestyle final – also fourth.

This time in a blistering 24.75 seconds – breaking her own Philippine national record and marking her fastest 50m free since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Entering the Aichi-Nagoya Aquatics Center, the 25-year-old was tipped as the Philippines’ best gold medal hope in the pool.

But the final was a murderer’s row: China’s world champions Wu Qingfeng and Cheng Yujie, and Hong Kong’s global superstar Siobhan Haughey. Against that field, 24.75 was spectacular but not enough for bronze.

For her long-time coach Derrick Schoof, that context is everything.

“Really good swim for Kayla, really proud of her. She really prepared well for that race,” Schoof said. “It’s taken her five years to get back to this level of performance... couldn’t be more proud.”

Sanchez doesn’t hide the sting, but she refuses to let it define her Asiad.

“I think the greater lesson here is to not be afraid to try. Focus, stay focused, and I’m improving. I’ve gotten faster since my nationality switch, and I’m swimming. This is my second-fastest 50 free since Tokyo in 2021, and I’m not done,” she said.

And she has a mantra to prove it.

“Eileen Gu said it best: ‘Train like you’ve never won and compete like you’ve never lost.’ And I love that. I do the same thing: train very hard, work in silence, and come here for the glory and compete like you’ve never lost.”

And there will be no long break for Sanchez. Schoof confirmed the plan is immediate: regroup, return to university training, and build more power and speed.

The entire two-year runway is now pointed at one thing – the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eldrew Yulo makes Asian Games breakthrough with horizontal bar bronze

Eldrew Yulo makes Asian Games breakthrough with horizontal bar bronze

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Another Yulo can now call himself an Asian Games medalist. 
Sports
fbtw
Ramos surges into ADT joint lead in Egypt; Tabuena stays in the mix in Taiwan

Ramos surges into ADT joint lead in Egypt; Tabuena stays in the mix in Taiwan

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Sean Ramos defied the odds in spectacular fashion, firing an eagle-fueled six-under 64 to storm from joint 17th into a share...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women lone bright spot for Philippine hoops in Asian Games with 3x3 silver

Gilas women lone bright spot for Philippine hoops in Asian Games with 3x3 silver

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Bridesmaid finish for Gilas Pilipinas women in the 3x3 basketball court of the Nagoya Asian Games. 
Sports
fbtw
Gilas men fall to Iranian to end up fourth in Asiad 3x3 hoops

Gilas men fall to Iranian to end up fourth in Asiad 3x3 hoops

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
 No podium finish for GIlas Pilipinas’ men’s 3x3 team. 
Sports
fbtw
Aimix goes full circle with Global Esports

Aimix goes full circle with Global Esports

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
For Derren “Aimix” dela Cruz, joining Global Esports (GE) was as much a reunion as it was the next step in a career...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

Besana lands on his feet, lands fifth in Asia

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
While the spotlight belonged to Carlos Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana put on his own quiet show on the sidelines of a gigantic...
Sports
fbtw

3 Philippine pairs in beach volley quarterfinals

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
For the Alas Pilipinas beach volleyball, the road got a little bumpier, but the destination is still very much in sight.
Sports
fbtw
Bisera storms back to Top 9

Bisera storms back to Top 9

1 hour ago
Yvon Bisera made good on her vow to fight back, closing with a solid five-under 67 to storm into the Top 10 while local ace...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna leads Philippines to draw vs Romania

Frayna leads Philippines to draw vs Romania

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines rode on Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna’s endgame brilliance as it pulled off a 2-2 draw with 23rd...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with