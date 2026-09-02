^

Sports

Young Pokemon competitor Noah Alampay faces huge growth opportunity

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 2, 2026 | 3:59pm
Young Pokemon competitor Noah Alampay faces huge growth opportunity
Noah Alampay
(Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva)

SAN FRANCISCO, United States -- Noah Alampay turned heads in his first Pokemon World Championships stint in San Francisco, USA over the weekend. 

After topping the Pokemon video game competition (VGC) Day 1 for the seniors’ division with an undefeated 8-0-0 record in Pokemon Champions, Alampay looked primed to make a deep run in the worlds. 

However, he suffered back-to-back losses in Day 2. Still, she finished within the top cut, and earned a bye in Round 11. 

But the Filipino fell in the quarterfinals against Lucas de Carvalho Barbosa of Brazil to see his campaign end. 

As the dust settled, Alampay finished seventh in the tournament. 

After his campaign, Alampay said he learned a lot of lessons from his first campaign. 

“Feeling ko lang I got a lot of stress. Sometimes, even if you go undefeated in Day 1, it isn't always sunshine and rainbows for Day 2. I knew I was going to be in top cut, but even getting the losses, both losses, in the phase 2 of Swiss, that hurt,” he told Philstar.com

“But I think a good thing I do know is that the people that I do play are good, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to fight good people and converse with them. And of course, I'm not also just here for the battles because I get to experience some of the Masters Division players, I get to talk to my fellow Filipinos about their experiences, and we get to share in our losses and our wins,” he added.

“So overall, while I do wish I would've made top 4, which is one of my initial goals, I am also happy with top 8, given that it's my second in-person event. And I hope that I'll be able to have something similar to this coming in the future.”

Alampay ruled the Pokemon Masterball League 2026 in the Philippines to punch his ticket to the Worlds. 

He had an impressive run on the first day as other players and spectators saw him as a genuine threat for the crown. 

He acknowledged that playing online on in-game ladders is very different in competing in tournaments. 

And now he has a taste of international play, he aims to go for more moving forward. 

“I feel like I've grown a lot more, especially in how I develop my critical thinking skills, in how I develop compassion in actually playing and training and taking notes. I've grown a lot since three years of playing,” he said. 

“And I think compared from the Philippines Nationals to here… This one, it was a little rushed, but I would say it was a good call that I still stick to what I found comfortable, what I thought was strong, and that my ideology,” he added. 

“I still think that I have a strong philosophy when it comes to playing, and I believe that's the most important part of my growth, that I stick to what I believe is true.” 

And among the lessons he learned, his biggest takeaway is while everyone is good, everyone is human. 

“So no matter what opponent you may find, you know that they're not the same as every other opponent you fight using the same team, but also that when they're human, they can also make mistakes,” he said. 

Alampay cited an example where he faced an opponent in Day 2 that made a lot of “right reads” against his team. 

And, in the top eight match, he and his opponent committed timely mistakes, although the victory went to Barbosa. 

“I myself made a mistake and also so did my opponent in the end, but in the end favored him. And both of us talked about it and we both acknowledged that there are a lot of mistakes one can make, but also that it's okay to make mistakes and even the best make mistakes.”

ESPORTS

POKEMON

POKEMON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cone underscores Sotto&rsquo;s NBA readiness amid purported offer to help &lsquo;talk to Miami&rsquo;

Cone underscores Sotto’s NBA readiness amid purported offer to help ‘talk to Miami’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
“I truly believe he is an NBA player.” 
Sports
fbtw
'Best of the Best' taekwondo tilt sets spotlight on 2,500 young jins nationwide

'Best of the Best' taekwondo tilt sets spotlight on 2,500 young jins nationwide

6 hours ago
Around 2,500 fighters — black belters included — from across the country will take part in one of the biggest...
Sports
fbtw
Lessons from Ateneo&rsquo;s loss to UST and the Pinoyliga stint

Lessons from Ateneo’s loss to UST and the Pinoyliga stint

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The game between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the UST Growling Tigers in the semifinals of the Pinoyliga Cup was billed as a...
Sports
fbtw
Fatigued Obiena salvages silver in Germany

Fatigued Obiena salvages silver in Germany

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
A weary EJ Obiena overcame struggles and salvaged a silver-medal finish with a 5.75-meter clearance in the Domspringen Wesel...
Sports
fbtw
Golden hopes soar as Bregente sizzles in Nomura Cup opener

Golden hopes soar as Bregente sizzles in Nomura Cup opener

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Rolando Bregente delivered a performance worthy of the spotlight, firing a three-under 69 to seize the individual lead and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tiger Woods set to change not guilty plea in DUI case: court documents

Tiger Woods set to change not guilty plea in DUI case: court documents

6 hours ago
Tiger Woods, who pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence after crashing his car in Florida in March, is expected...
Sports
fbtw
Confident Gauff reaches US Open 2nd round with straight-sets win

Confident Gauff reaches US Open 2nd round with straight-sets win

6 hours ago
Coco Gauff opened her 2026 US Open campaign with a solid straight-set win over Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez that showcased her...
Sports
fbtw
Eala disposes of Stoiana to advance in US Open

Eala disposes of Stoiana to advance in US Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Alex Eala barged to the next round of the 2026 US Open after absolutely dominating Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, Wednesday morning...
Sports
fbtw
Second-ranked Rybakina eases into US Open 2nd round

Second-ranked Rybakina eases into US Open 2nd round

10 hours ago
Elena Rybakina said it was so far, so good with her left heel injury after she eased into the second round of the US Open...
Sports
fbtw
Saso joins stacked Asian field in new women's team golf league

Saso joins stacked Asian field in new women's team golf league

By Anthony Suntay | 11 hours ago
Yuka Saso will join a stellar lineup of global stars to feature in the WTGL, the new women’s team golf league created...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with