Uy bolsters strong field for rainy duel at LPGT Valley

Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 1:43pm
Uy bolsters strong field for rainy duel at LPGT Valley
Daniella Uy
Pilipinas Golf

ANTIPOLO – Daniella Uy, sharpened by her recent stint in Taiwan, returns to the local circuit to boost an already formidable cast all set for a gritty, rain-soaked showdown in the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge, which gets going on Tuesday, at the Valley Golf’s South course here.

Uy tied for second with Korean Kim Seoyun in the season-opening leg of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Pradera Verde last February, before spending the next four months competing in Taiwan. Though her campaign there fell short of expectations amid tough international competition, the experience provided valuable lessons in resilience and adaptation – tools she now hopes to wield in her pursuit of another LPGT crown.

The former Junior World champion, who racked up wins at Bacolod last year, and at Forest Hills and Del Monte in 2023, faces a talent-packed field headlined by Mafy Singson, who won here in 2023 as an amateur.

Singson also enters with momentum and confidence, coming off a thrilling playoff victory over Florence Bisera at Eagle Ridge in the second leg of this year’s LPGT.

Adding firepower to the mix is Chanelle Avaricio, fresh from a six-shot romp at Forest Hills. Harmie Constantino and Princess Superal, both former Order of Merit winners, are also aiming to regain their form and return to title contention.

Also in the hunt are Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, Mikha Fortuna, Bisera and rising star Tiffany Lee, while hoping to break through are Gretchen Villacencio, Velinda Castil, Kayla Nocum, Martina Miñoza and Kim.

Marvi Monsalve, whose game has been honed by stints in Taiwan and Thailand, is also chasing a long-awaited maiden win.

But this 54-hole event, serving as the fourth leg of the 2025 LPGT and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., won’t just be a battle of talent and titles. 

It’s also shaping up to be a test of patience, precision and mental toughness.

Recent rains have softened the South layout, transforming its dynamics and adding an element of unpredictability. While the receptive greens could reward aggressive play, soggy fairways may negate rollout and require longer, more demanding approach shots, particularly on the course’s uphill holes, where power and control are critical.

