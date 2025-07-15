^

Rain or Shine acquires veteran Stanley Pringle

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 12:34pm
Rain or Shine has signed Stanley Pringle.
(PBA Images)


MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine has beefed up its backcourt after signing guard Stanley Pringle to a two-year deal, the Elasto Painters announced Tuesday.

Pringle, who averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the Philippine Cup, will now play for his fourth PBA franchise after the NorthPort Batang Pier, Barangay Ginebra and the Terrafirma Dyip.

The 38-year-old combo guard was one of the main men of the Dyip the past season.

Pringle will provide another scoring punch as well as veteran presence for Rain or Shine, who finished in the semifinals the past three conferences.

He will be joining the guard rotation of Rain or Shine, along with Andrei Caracut, Anton Asistio, Felix Lemetti and Adrian Nocum.

“We're excited to announce that the former #1 overall pick in 2014 and 4-time PBA Champion is joining the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters after signing a two-year deal as a free agent,” the Elasto Painters said in a Facebook post.

“With his talent and championship experience, he will be a valuable addition to the team as we chase greater heights in Season 50. Let's get to work, Stanley!” it added.

The PBA’s Season 50 will tip off in October of this year.

