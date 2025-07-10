MascariÃ±as eyes back-to-back Sunrise Sprint titles

^

Mascariñas eyes back-to-back Sunrise Sprint titles

Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 9:59am
Lord Cedric Mascariñas

MANILA, Philippines — Lord Cedric Mascariñas looks to capitalize once again on his superb biking prowess as he aims for back-to-back victories in the men’s division of the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a sub-category of the centerpiece Sun Life 5150 Bohol, which unfolds this Sunday, July 13, at the scenic Panglao Island.

Mascariñas dominated last year’s staging of the short-distance race series, using a powerful bike leg to clinch the overall title in the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run course set at the Bellevue Resort’s scenic beachside, now widely regarded as a premier triathlon hub in the country.

Dubbed as S2, the Sunrise Sprint is crafted to cater to aspiring triathletes — those new to the sport, returning athletes rekindling their competitive fire, and individuals seeking to immerse themselves in the multi-sport discipline without the demands of long training hours.

But beyond its accessibility, the S2 has steadily evolved into a competitive platform that cultivates the next generation of triathlon stars, offering Olympic-style race conditions and drawing increasingly deeper fields with each edition.

Mascariñas is bracing for a tougher test this time, with a mix of emerging and established challengers led by fellow Cebuanos Michael Lalimos, last year’s third-placer, and IRONKIDS standout Carron Cañas. Also in the fold are promising homegrown bets Cian Zamora, Elioun Austral, Josiah Delusa and John Christopher Barbas, all determined to leave their mark on the growing S2 stage.

The women’s side also promises a fierce showdown as last year’s runner-up Venie Herbias returns with eyes set on the top podium finish in the absence of defending champion Alexis Belen.

But the path to glory won’t be easy, with a strong cast of rivals led by Candace Socito, one of Cebu’s rising stars; Fiona Lantaka from the host city; Bukidnon’s Gene Heart Quiambao, a former national duathlon champion and two-time Triathlete of the Year; and Nicole del Rosario of Cebu, who topped the S2 event in 5150 Dapitan last year.

Triathletes from Austria, China, Hungary, Jamaica and the United States are also set to vie across age-group divisions in S2, underscoring the race’s increasing appeal and inclusivity.

“We are seeing the S2 evolve from an introductory race into a proving ground for future national athletes,” said Princess Galura, president and managing director of the organizing Sunrise Events Inc. “It’s inspiring to witness first-timers gaining confidence, age-groupers discovering new goals, and young talents transitioning from grassroots competitions like IRONKIDS to a higher-level multi-sport experience.”

The S2 rolling start fires off at 5:50 a.m. at the beachfront of the Bellevue Resort, with the swim cutoff at 30 minutes. The bike cutoff is two hours from the last rolling start, while participants must complete the run within three hours.

The mandatory race briefing for both the 5150 and Sunrise Sprint participants is set for Saturday, following the twin event’s media conference at 11 a.m.

For details, visitironman.com/races/5150-bohol/sunrise-sprint and ironman.com/races/5150-bohol/register.

