Nueva Ecija, Abra remain atop MPBL leaderboard

MANILA, Philippines — Nueva Ecija and Abra battered their opponents to keep the top spots, while Pangasinan tripped Basilan on Saturday to regain traction in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Robert B. Estrella Memorial Stadium in Rosales, Pangasinan.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards trounced the Bacolod Tubo Slashers, 116-87, in the opener to extend their winning run to 18.

Meanwhile, the Abra Solid North Weavers followed suit with a 132-76 thumping of the Valenzuela City Magic, rising to 17-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

The Pangasinan Heatwaves held Basilan Starhorse to two points in the last six minutes en route to an 83-71 victory in the nightcap and boosted their drive to the playoffs with an 11-6 slate.

Basilan knotted the count at 69 following a triple by Gab Dagangon with 6:04 left, only to suffer a meltdown in the homestretch.

Hesed Gabo presided over the Heatwaves' scorching 14-point run with two triples, before Basilan's James Tempra forged the final count with a jumper in the last 18.8 seconds.

Gabo posted 15 points, laced by a 3-of-3 triple performance, five rebounds and four assists to clinch Best Player honors over Pedrito Galanza, who notched 10 points and five rebounds. Michael Digregorio and Vic Manuel contributed eight points each for the Heatwaves.

Basilan fell to 8-9 despite Alex Cabagnot's 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals; Emman Calo's nine points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals; Arwind Santos' eight points and eight rebounds; Gab Dagangon's eight points and eight rebounds; and Jervy Cruz's eight points and four rebounds.

Abra drew twin digits from eight players, led by homegrown Redel Fabro, in cruising to its 15th straight win after a shocking 60-70 loss to Pasay last March 19.

Fabro notched 15 points; Mark Yee 13 points and 11 rebounds; Encho Serrano 13 points; Dave Ildefonso 12 points and five assists; Geo Chiu 11 points and 14 rebounds; Will Keane Lee 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds; Simon Camacho 10 points and six rebounds; and Mike Ayonayon with 10 points and four rebounds.

Valenzuela dropped to 4-15 despite Arvie Bringas' 21 points and 11 rebounds; Adven Diputado's 19 points and five rebounds; and Jan Formento's 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Christian Manaytay and twins Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino bunched 15 points as Nueva Ecija broke free, 72-59, before dropping 13 points more through Ryan Paule Costelo, Billy Robles and John Wilson and deciding the outcome, 95-73, with 6:57 to go.

Costelo wound up with 16 points, complementing the 6-foot-5 Manaytay's 13 points, including a contested one-handed dunk, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Wilson's 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Other Rice Vanguards who delivered were John Villarias with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists; and Jaycee Marcelino with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.

With Villarias going 2-for-2, Costelo 2-for-3, and Wilson 2-for-3, the Rice Vanguards converted 10-of-19 attempts for a high 52.6% accuracy.

Bacolod skidded to 2-15 despite Mart James Barrera's 16 points and nine rebounds; Miles Canal's 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists; and Mark Ray Malazarte's 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The MPBL goes to the Ynares Arena Montalban on Monday with games pitting Quezon City against Mindoro at 4 p.m., Pasig against Caloocan at 6 p.m., and host Rizal against Zamboanga at 8 p.m.